In 2019, A Fashion Model On ‘project Runway’ Named Kovid Designed A Mask 33 Weeks And 3 Days Before First Covid 19 Case Appeared

The internet had a meltdown over a recently unearthed clip from the 17th season of Project Runway, which appears to have predicted the Covid-19 pandemic, where a fashion model named Kovid wore a designer mask 33 weeks and 3 days before first coronavirus case appeared.

Last week we showed you in detail why the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should rightly be called the Messenger 33 vaccine because of its connection to Freemasonry and predictive programming.

Some of you got it right away, others mocked and scoffed, while outraged Freemasons emailed us to howl about being exposed. Today we learn another stunning predictive programming connection to the number 33 and the mRNA COVID vaccine.

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

On Season 17 of fashion show ‘Project Runway’, a designer and model named Kovid Kapoor debuted an ensemble featuring a face mask, it was a huge hit with one of the judges calling it ‘sick’.

Exactly 33 weeks and 3 days later, the first COVID-19 coronavirus case was recorded, all of it according to plan.

For those of you with eyes to see and ears to hear, pay attention.

That time on Project Runway when a contestant named Kovid Kapoor designed an outfit with a matching mask and then 33 weeks 3 days later the first kovid case occurred. pic.twitter.com/KK6zOK0fp9 — Brother Berg (@extracapsa) December 7, 2020

The mRNA COVID vaccine, what we call the Messenger 33 vaccine, has been planned for a long, long time.

It’s not being ‘rushed to production’ it’s being rolled out in accordance to the dictates of the New World Order in the Great Reset.

Think long and hard before allowing them to inject this witch’s brew into your blood stream, it will likely take you somewhere you don’t really want to go. I can’t say it any more strongly than that.

Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned To Usher In The New World Order

Project Runway predicted future after contestant called Kovid made suit with mask in 2019 33 weeks before outbreak

😮2019 Project Runway had a contestant named Kovid who made a facial mask to go with his runway look! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ey0Rq01I2N — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) November 30, 2020

FROM THE INDEPENDENT UK: On season 17 of the fashion design show, which aired in 2019, a designer named Kovid Kapoor participated in a “Head To Toe” challenge, which asked contestants to create a printed design look that covers the model’s entire body.

Kovid Kapoor’s design ended up being a red plaid suit with an accompanying face mask, which, of course, wouldn’t be out of place in 2020 [but it didn’t made much sense in 2019].

The judges deemed the look “sick.”

Taken together, Kovid’s name and design strangely foreshadows future events.

Sources: NowTheEndBegins.com; Independent.co.uk