El Paso, Texas News Station Showed a Health Care Worker Receiving a Fake COVID-19 Vaccination

Footage aired on a local El Paso, Texas news station showed a health care worker receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, but the plunger was already pressed before the syringe penetrated their skin.

KTSM 9 originally aired the footage on Tuesday, and they played the clip again on Wednesday after viewers noticed the phantom vaccination.

“You can see the UMC health care worker with his sleeve rolled up, but when it comes time for the injection look at the top of the syringe,” a KTSM 9 anchor explained.

“It appears the person administering the shot does not press down on the plunger. It actually looks like the plunger is already depressed. Our viewers wondering whether the worker received the vaccine at all.”

Last year, Infowars covered a similar video where Ontario, Canada’s Health Minister Christine Elliot was allegedly caught pretending to get a flu vaccine.

Another video shows a product designed to fake vaccinations using a retractable syringe.

So will it be a fake vaccine solution or just a fake needle? pic.twitter.com/5QjSa6xMjk — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Proud Patriot (kris)🇬🇧 (@patriotengland1) December 6, 2020

If the vaccine is so safe, why are people seeming to fake administering it?

By Kelen McBreen, Guest writer