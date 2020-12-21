Growing List of Assassinations of COVID-19 Researchers

The recent death of the Russian scientist, Alexander ‘Sasha’ Kagansky, adds to the growing list of people engaged in coronavirus research dropping dead in mysterious circumstances.

Alexander Kagansky was working on a COVID-19 vaccine before allegedly being stabbed and thrown from the window of his 14th floor flat.

Bellow, I will include five more cases of people who were involved in COVID-19 research or closely related to the events since the pandemic, and have either been killed or found dead in mysterious circumstances:

2. Canadian Scientist Frank Plummer

In early February, renowned scientist Frank Plummer who received Saudi SARS Coronavirus sample and was working on Coronavirus (HIV) vaccine in the Winnipeg based Canadian lab was assassinated in Kenya soon after it was revealed in GreatGameIndia investigation that Frank Plummer was the key to the Chinese Biological Espionage case at Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory.

It was from this Canadian lab that coronavirus was smuggled by Chinese Biowarfare agents and weaponized in Wuhan.

3. Professor Bing Liu, University of Pittsburgh

In May, Professor Bing Liu of the University of Pittsburgh, who was on the verge of a breakthrough in scientific understanding of the new coronavirus, was shot dead.

He was found in his townhouse with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications,” his colleagues at the university’s Department of Computational and Systems Biology said in a statement.

4. Gita Ramjee, an HIV scientist

Gita Ramjee, an HIV scientist died of Coronavirus when she was in London to deliver a lecture in March. On her return to South Africa she felt unwell and was hospitalised.

Her specialisation in HIV prevention and treatment research led her to lead the expansion of phase I through phase III HIV prevention and treatment clinical trials in the greater Durban area as the Clinical Trials Unit Principal Investigator.

5. WHO driver carrying Coronavirus samples shot dead

A WHO driver carrying Coronavirus samples was shot dead in Myanmar, in May.

The World Health Organization (WHO) vehicle carrying coronavirus test samples came under attack, leaving the driver dead and a government official seriously injured.

Pyae Sone Win Maung was driving a well-marked United Nations vehicle when it was hit by gunfire in Rakhine State.

6. Vaccine Whistleblower Brandy Vaughan

Vaccine whistleblower Brandy Vaughan, a former sales executive for the pharmaceutical company Merck and the founder of LearnTheRisk.org, a website dedicated to educating people on the risks associated with vaccines, was found dead in her home beside her nine-year-old son on December 8.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Aslo read: 60+ Holistic Doctors Killed or Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances in Just Over a Year

Person of Interest in Coronavirus Investigation

There are also those researchers of interest who could be investigated for their shady role in manufacturing the worldwide pandemic of fear. Below we highlight a couple of them who are key to Coronavirus investigation.

Peter Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance

The President of EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak is the one who orchestrated the myth that COVID-19 is natural in origin.

Emails obtained by U.S. Right to Know show that a statement in The Lancet authored by 27 prominent public health scientists condemning “conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin” was organized by employees of EcoHealth Alliance.

EcoHealth Alliance interestingly is the same non-profit group that received millions of dollars of U.S. taxpayer funding to genetically manipulate coronaviruses with scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Dutch Virologist Ron Fouchier

Dutch Virologist Ron Fouchier is a controversial figure in the field of Viroscience. He created world’s deadliest virus strain and his research sparked a global controversy to de-fund and shutdown such experiments.

Experts have raised concerns legally that such experiments could not only lead to a global pandemic but could also lead to bio-terrorism.

However, Ron Fouchier is also a key to the COVID-19 investigation. He isolated the SARS Coronavirus smuggled out of Saudi Arabia which was sent to the Canadian scientist Frank Plummer, who ended up dead a week after GreatGameIndia‘s report was published.

Source: Greatgameindia.com (excerpt)