Grand County, Colorado Coroner: 40% of the COVID-19 Deaths Were Actually Victims of Gunshot Wounds

The coroner of Grand County, Colorado is speaking out after discovering that 40% of the COVID-19 deaths in her area were actually victims of gunshot wounds.

According to CBS News:

The Grand County coroner is calling attention to the way the state health department is classifying some deaths. The coroner, Brenda Bock, says two of their five deaths related to COVID-19 were people who died of gunshot wounds.

Bock says because they tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 30 days, they were classified as “deaths among cases.”

“It’s absurd that they would even put that on there,” she said. “Would you want to go to a county that has really high death numbers? Would you want to go visit that county because they are contagious. You know I might get it, and I could die if all of a sudden one county has a high death count. We don’t have it, and we don’t need those numbers inflated.”

