Govt Won’t Force You to Take the ‘Messenger 33’ COVID-19 Vaccine – Amazon, Airlines, and Banks Will. You Won’t Be Able to Buy, Sell, or Trade Without It.

We showed you yesterday how in the UK they are saying the ‘vaccine won’t be mandatory’, but the immunity passport absolutely will be. So what you will have is a ‘not mandatory’ mandatory Messenger 33 vaccine, because it will be the only way to get the immunity passport. That’s how the snow blows.

In Israel, they are also saying that the vaccine ‘won’t be mandatory’, but that the economic and social pressures that will be applied will, in effect, persuasively motivate you to receive the Messenger 33 COVID vaccine.

Commentators are even using the very words of ‘buying and selling’, exactly how the Lord tells us it will be in Revelation 13.

Government won’t force you to take the Messenger 33 COVID-19 vaccine. Amazon will. Airlines will. Banks will. You won’t be able to buy, sell, or trade without it.

The Messenger 33 COVID vaccine may not (yet) be the Mark of the Beast, but guess what? It will still control your ability to buy and sell as we will show you here in this article today about the Messenger 33 Vaccine.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

The Antichrist

Rightly dividing teaches us that there will be no Mark of the Beast until after the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church takes place, and Antichrist rolls it out.

But guess what? Antichrist will roll it out into a system that already exists, to a people already conditioned to receive a vaccine in order to ‘buy and sell’.

Open up your notebook and write down ‘Messenger 33’, remember what it means and where it leads. If you don’t want to go down that path, and I do mean down, then don’t take it. I won’t.

