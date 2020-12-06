George Soros Appoints the Former President of Smartmatic to Lead Open Society Foundations

On Saturday afternoon billionaire far left funder George Soros announced new leadership at his Open Society Foundations.

Lord Mark Malloch Brown, the former UN deputy secretary‐general and UK minister and president of Smartmatic voting systems, will replace Patrick Gaspard at the helm.

Brown was formerly the vice-chairman of Soros’s Investment Funds and even the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations when he worked as chief of staff to Kofi Annan. Lord Mark Malloch-Brown was also the chairman of Smartmatic.

The Smartmatic owners, were denounced in June 2004 by the press for having received a US $200,000 equity investment from a Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (BRV) joint venture fund called FONCREI which was a Chavez organization.

A Chavez campaign adviser was also placed on the board as well.

Smartmatic has links with Dominion Voting Systems, the scandalous company used to steal the election for Joe Biden this year.

So this move by Soros makes sense. It was a good year for Soros and his priorities.

By Jim Hoft, Guest writer