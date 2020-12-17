Fauci: Take the Vaccine, or Wear the Mask Indefinitely

Dr. Anthony Fauci has now said that unless Americans are willing to take the rushed coronavirus vaccine with “significant” side effects, they will be wearing the submission muzzle forever.

Even if enough submit to the vaccine, Fauci wants us masked for at least 6 more months.

The masks will never go away until people wake up to what they really are: a symbol of submission to the controllers.

Fauci declared that face masks are here to stay unless enough Americans get the coronavirus vaccination, and even then it will take at least six months before the masks can be left behind, according to a report by ZeroHedge.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo, Fauci was asked if the masks could come off, to which he replied:

“Well, the answer is not unless you get the overwhelming majority of the country vaccinated and protected and get that umbrella of what we call herd immunity.”

Joe Biden wants Americans to wear the ritualistic shame muzzles for at least the first 100 days of his presidency.

"We as a nation need to continue to wear the mask, to keep the physical distance, to avoid crowds. We're not through with this just because we're starting a vaccine program." – Dr. Anthony Fauci on protecting against Covid-19 while the vaccine is being distributed pic.twitter.com/pSsLJoybYh — CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2020

Wake up. This is about control. It’s astonishing that people can’t see through this disturbing facade.

“There’s still a lot of virus out there,” Fauci declared, adding “So just because you’re protected, so-called protected by the vaccine, you should need to remember that you could be prevented from getting clinical disease and still have the virus that is in your nasopharynx because you could get infected.”

“But until you have virus that is so low in society we as a nation need to continue to wear the mask, to keep the physical distance, to avoid crowds,” Fauci proclaimed.

New guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) has also suggested that everyone should be wearing a face mask everywhere indoors at all times, as well as outdoors whenever they cannot keep more than a meter away from others.

This is coming as states and countries around the world ramp up their totalitarian controls over the public to attempt to hang onto whatever power they can grab before people figure out what a hoax this whole scamdemic has turned out to be.

By Mac Slavo, author of Survival Handbook: A Collection of Tips, Strategies, and Supply Lists From Some of the World’s Best Preparedness Professionals