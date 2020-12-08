A sworn affidavit was filed with Georgia’s Secretary of State. The affidavit testifies that the Dominion Voting machines switched votes from Trump to Biden in Ware County, Georgia.

by Lance D Johnson

The affidavit was signed by Garland Favorito, a career IT professional who has been a leading advocate for election integrity in Georgia over the past twenty years. Favorito supported neither candidate in the election, but quickly observed irregularities while reviewing the vote updates in Georgia.

Favorito has allegedly obtained a Dominion voting machine and proven that it switched .26% of the vote (37 votes) from Trump to Biden in Ware County. When extrapolated to the entire state, this equals at least 14,000 votes — more than enough to steal the election.

Now that Dominion voting machines have been caught flipping votes to Biden in Georgia, the military must be called in to seize the machines and conduct a forensic audit of the software across all Georgia counties.

There is now precedent in Georgia that would allow for President Donald Trump to invoke the Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election.

Secretary of State Raffensperger was warned about malfunctioning Dominion machines, but chose them anyway

Last year, Georgia contracted with Dominion Voting systems to automate vote tabulation in all of the state’s 159 counties. This foreign-owned company had previously been rejected by Texas and other election commissions around the country.

The corrupt system was caught transferring 6,000 votes in Antrim County, Michigan, but this wouldn’t be the only “glitch” to occur in the 2020 election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was warned several times not to buy Dominion, and precincts across the state ultimately reported malfunctions with the system during the summer’s primary elections.

Raffensperger disregarded the warnings and the malfunctions, and he decided to let Dominion manipulate the Georgia ballot count anyway. An criminal investigation of Raffensperger is now warranted.

Whistle-blower documents irregularities, potential for mail-in ballot fraud, ballot box drop off fraud in Georgia

Two days after the 2020 Presidential election, Favorito observed a surge of approximately 20,000 mail-in votes, all for Biden. During the update, approximately 1,000 votes for Trump mysteriously disappeared from his totals.

“I concluded from looking at these results that this was an irregularity, since there was no obvious reason for President Trump’s totals to have decreased while former Vice President Biden’s totals increased dramatically,” wrote Favorito in a sworn affidavit.

He warned of two possibilities: either the software switched Trump votes to Biden or Biden ballots were manufactured en masse. Biden currently leads Trump by a margin of some 14,000 votes in the state.

The large disparity of gains between the two candidates “was something I had never witnessed before in my years of election monitoring,” said Favorito, warning that it’s a statistical red flag of mass fraud when one candidate jumps by 20,000 votes and the other candidate gets none.

Favorito also warned that vote-swapping malware could have been used to infect the system or it could have been done manually. Did someone dump a large batch of mail-in ballots into the system overnight, all manufactured in advance to push Biden into the lead? There is now video evidence of that.

Raffensperger changed the rules on absentee ballots in 2020. Previously, a voter would have to go to the county election office and show an ID to prove that they filled out their unique ballot.

This year, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams helped convince Raffensperger to approve hundreds of ballot drop boxes that were distributed in shopping centers and other unofficial locations throughout the state. Ballot drop boxes are known for fraud, allowing for third parties to illegally use the names of voters to stuff the ballot boxes.

This is why a forensic signature audit is so important right now, to confirm that systemic fraud was not conducted via ballot stuffing.

Favorito reports that there were a disproportionately large number of “Biden-only” ballots cast late — days after the election count was halted early on November 3rd at 10:30pm. These are ballots that are filled out only for the Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, with the remaining down ballot races left unchecked.

This influx of Biden-only ballots is a red flag that ballot stuffing fraud occurred. Since more than 534,000 mail-in ballots were rejected during the Democratic primaries earlier in the year, it is possible that Trump could’ve beat Biden by hundreds of thousands of votes in Georgia, especially when all the software glitches are accounted for and when all the ballot stuffing fraud is negated.

Watch the report on Brighteon: Steve Bannon’s War Room (Exchange starts at 42:30)