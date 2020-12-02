Swine Flu 1976
Deja Vu: The Swine Flu Vaccination Fraud of 1976

CBS ” 60 MINUTES” documentary on the swine flu epidemic of 1976 in the U.S. It went on air only once and was never shown again.

Watch this video documentary and listen to testimony of people who caught Gullian-Barre paralysis because of the swine flu vaccine. They sued the US government for damages.

Swine Flu 1976

500 cases of Gullian-Barre paralysis, including 25 deaths — not due to the swine flu itself, but as a direct result of the vaccine. At the time President Gerald Ford, on advice from the CDC, called for vaccination of the ENTIRE population of the United States.

The difference now, and what is the REAL danger, we have no questioning media.

Also read: 10 Years Ago WHO Faked A Pandemic

Source: YouTube.com (CBS ’60 Minutes’ Swine Flu Vaccination Fraud of 1976)

