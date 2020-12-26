Covid-1984, the Great Reset, Transhumanism and the New World Order

As we approach the final days of 2020, Spiro is joined by author, journalist and recently retired registered nurse, James Perloff, to reflect on what is widely considered to be the wildest and worst year perhaps in our lifetimes.

The media and the governments around the world would like us to believe this is all by chance and we must blindly follow their mandates and restrictions in order to mitigate this crisis.

Spiro and Perloff delve beyond the surface of this crisis to explore potential motives behind what appears to be a pre-planned agenda attached to the current crisis in order to facilitate the most significant transition in human history.

James Perloff shares information from his new book titled COVID-19 and the Agendas to Come, Red-Pilled which reveals what the social engineers have in store for the future of humanity.

By Spiro Skouras / Reference: Bitchute.com