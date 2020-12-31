COVID-19 Has Led to Rocketing Numbers of UFO Sightings

THE global pandemic has led to a rise in UFO sightings, an investigator says. Gary Heseltine, 60, reckons it will help to convince people that we are not alone.

The retired cop said with more people having spent time in gardens, parks and the countryside reports of alien craft are up.

Dad-of-two Gary said: “This could be a hugely significant moment in the history of UFOs.”

He has kept a database of 550 UK sightings involving 1,100 cops dating back to 1901. Some cases are supported by video footage.

No official record is kept since the MoD’s UFO desk shut after 50 years in 2009.

But Gary, from Scholes, West Yorks, said: “Sightings have gone up in lockdown.

“With less air traffic, the likelihood of seeing UFOs has increased.”

He is convinced the Government has hidden the truth about UFOs adding: “It’s high time they changed and we had an open attitude to explore the best evidence in the public.”

The MoD said: “In over 50 years no UFO report has revealed anything to suggest a military threat to the UK.”

Source: TheSun.co.uk