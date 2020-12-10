Cop Pleades Guilty to 50 Child Porn Charges – Gets NO JAIL & Will Not Register as Sex Offender

Ocean City, MD — This month, former Ocean City police officer and sheriff’s deputy Jarrett “Jay” Wise, 53, got himself a PBJ. No, it was not a peanut butter and jelly, but rather probation before judgement.

This made him a free man despite pleading guilty to multiple child pornography charges. Blue privilege is real and if you doubt it, you need only look at the following case.

As evidence that blue privilege for sex predators is real, I will include just 10 recent similar stories, which you can read here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

Wise was ensnared in a child pornography investigation last year when the Internet Task Force Program, a national child abuse and exploitation investigation network, sent a tip to the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations (WCBI).

Dorchester State’s Attorney Doug Jones said that the Federal Bureau of Investigations received a similar tip about this sick child predator and coordinated with county investigators.

According to court records, the FBI obtained a subpoena for Comcast records that showed two IP addresses connected to Wise’s home and business computers. When the devices and email accounts were searched, investigators found a trove of child pornography.

According to investigators, some of it contained short videos of young children engaging in sexual activity with adult women.

When police moved in to arrest Wise, he waived his Miranda Rights and immediately admitted to possessing the files as well as distributing them. On January 28 of this year, Wise was indicted and hit with a slew of charges.

This trafficker of child abuse was charged with five felony counts of promoting and distributing child pornography, as well as 50 misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography.

To show you how much time he was facing in prison, each one of the 50 misdemeanors alone, came with a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

Just two days after his arrest, Wise posted a $25,000 bond and was released. He would never spend another day in prison.

Instead he would make a plea deal with prosecutors, who somehow thought dropping all but three of the misdemeanor charges was a just move.

Still, he faced the possibility of 15 years for the three charges, right? Wrong.

As Ocean City Today reports, as part of his plea deal, Wise waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of child pornography possession, which are punishable of up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, with the sentencing date contingent upon those findings.

Last week, Wise was “sentenced” to no jail. After the hearing, Wise walked out of the court room a free man.

On top of his insulting lack of punishment, Judge Thomas Groton also said that as he complies with his probation terms for the next two years, no convictions will be entered on his record — meaning he could become a cop again.

However, he is not likely to do this as he is currently selling real estate in Ocean City.

That’s not all. Despite being on probation for admitting to being a literal sex offending pedophile, this former “hero” in blue will not have to ever register as a sex offender.

“In this case, the state recommended a sentence consisting of a period of incarceration, suspending that period of incarceration down to what is effectively a time-served sentence, crediting him for time he has served awaiting trial,” Jones told Ocean City Today.

But Wise spent just 48 hours in jail waiting to post bail. That is all. Does this judge think it is acceptable to spend two days in jail and face no additional consequences for trafficking in the sexual abuse of children? Apparently he does.

In the meantime, in the same state, and around the same time as Wise was arrested, Harold Junior Morris, 30, was also arrested.

Morris was not arrested for trafficking in child porn or distributing images and videos of the sexual abuse of children.

He was arrested for selling a plant, cannabis. Last year, Morris was sentenced to 40 years in prison for selling this plant as the child abusing pedophile cop walked free. And we still have the audacity to call this country the “land of the free.”

Disgusting indeed.

By Matt Agorist, Guest writer