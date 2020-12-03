Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: ‘Lockdowns Are Ineffective and Tests Are Flawed’

Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom is speaking out as more and more governors across the country put their residents in partial lockdown.

by Rose Williams

President and co-founder Twila Brase shared concerns via a news release regarding the effects and unconstitutional manner of these avoidable lockdowns.

“There’s absolutely no reason for governors to put the American people under lock and key for Thanksgiving. Never in the history of this nation, not even during the Spanish Flu pandemic, did governments order their people to close their homes and their businesses. Governors are putting people, state economies, vital businesses, and the future of freedom itself in jeopardy,” said Brase.

She noted that COVID-19 test results cannot be trusted — PCR tests, the most common test used for coronavirus, only give a “yes” or “no” result, instead of acknowledging the amount of virus found in the patient.

Bombshell: Fauci States COVID Test Has Fatal Flaw

Brase said, “The New York Times found up to 90% of positive tests are actually negative because there’s not enough virus to infect the person or anyone else. In short, many confirmed ‘cases’ are not cases. Why aren’t officials talking about this?”

Lockdowns have never been a key component to overcoming epidemics like the 1918-1919 flu pandemic or the 1957 flu pandemic. Stay-at-home orders are unprecedented, as is closing down nonessential businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Also, two 2020 studies, a Lancet study and a military study, found lockdowns ineffective.

Brase recognized the double standards Gov. Tim Walz’s order embodies, with the newest executive order prohibiting “family members of different households from gathering together,” but allowing people from “hundreds of households” to walk around together in public places.

“People from many households can also gather for sobriety and mental health support groups, but family members, the group many Americans find most supportive, are not permitted to gather unless they’re willing to be charged with a crime and face jail time and financial penalties,” Brase said.

She expressed her thought that lockdowns are worse killers than the virus.

“They’re killing hopes and dreams and child education. They have led to a sharp decline in incomes and a sharp rise in suicides. The elderly are dying early, abandoned and alone,” Brase said.

“Given that we don’t actually know how many real cases there are because of the faulty use of PCR tests, deaths from lockdowns may be higher than deaths from COVID-19 … It’s time to end these harmful lockdowns and allow families to join together to celebrate [the holidays]. It’s time to get back to freedom,” advised Brase.

According to the news release, CCHF has a “patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market” approach; and Twila Brase, RN, PHN, was named by Modern Healthcare as one of the “100 Most Powerful People in Health Care.”