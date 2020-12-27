In His Christmas Day Address, Pope Francis Called for All the World to be Vaccinated, Even if Vaccines Are Made From Aborted Baby Parts

In his Christmas Day address, Pope Francis appealed to the nations of the world to share the new coronavirus vaccines with the most needy, and aborted baby parts don’t matter.

Pope Francis had an interesting Christmas message this year, he called for all the world to be vaccinated, an end of nationalism, and he didn’t care if aborted baby parts were in the vaccines.

Sounds more like a message from a politician than from a religious leader, right?

That’s because Jorge Bergoglio is a politician, he is the king of Vatican City, and he is fornicating with the other kings of the earth.

“And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.

“For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.” Revelation 17:5,6, 18:3 (KJB)

Jorge is planning on pretending to be vaccinated after the new year begins in a few days in a desperate attempt to get his 1.5 billion deceived followers to agree to get injected.

This will be an excellent warm-up for when the Vatican will roll out the Mark of the Beast, also an injected item to control buying and selling, in the days after the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church. Kinda funny how all of a sudden aborted baby parts don’t matter, isn’t it?

Ahh, nothing like COVID Theater, pass the popcorn please!

Pope Francis’ New World Order: The Vatican Is Using A Rothschild Initiative To Reform Capitalism.

In Christmas Message, Pope Francis Urges Coronavirus ‘Vaccines For All’

FROM NPR: “Today, in this time of darkness and uncertainty regarding the pandemic, various lights of hope appear, such as the discovery of vaccines,” Francis said. “But for these lights to illuminate and bring hope to all, they need to be available to all.”

“We cannot allow the various forms of nationalism closed in on themselves to prevent us from living as the truly human family that we are,” Francis said.

“Nor can we allow the virus of radical individualism to get the better of us and make us indifferent to the suffering of other brothers and sisters.”

“I cannot place myself ahead of others, letting the law of the marketplace and patents take precedence over the law of love and the health of humanity,” Francis said.

“I ask everyone — government leaders, businesses, international organizations — to foster cooperation and not competition, and to seek a solution for everyone: vaccines for all, especially for the most vulnerable and needy of all regions of the planet.”

The Vatican earlier this month said the use of coronavirus vaccines is “morally acceptable,” even if some vaccines are manufactured using “cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.”

