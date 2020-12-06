Vinness Ollervides
Chinese Royalty Claims 5 Million Counterfeit Ballots Were Printed in China – Shares Phone Call and Pictures

A video was released on Friday in Mandarin Chinese of a phone call request for fake ballots customized by Chinese factory.

The manufacturer is reportedly in Kwangtung, China.

In the video a caller is heard requesting a bulk order of ballots to ship to the United States.
Here is a screenshot with the translation, and the video is included below:

Ballots China Printing Us

Our Mandarin speaker confirmed the translation is accurate.

The order was reportedly for 5 million votes:

Two readers noticed that at the 0.54 second mark you can see “Charlotte County Florida” on the ballots:

Charlotte County Florida

Here is a sample ballot from Charlotte Votes.

Since our original report we spoke with the creator of this video. His name is Venice.

And the story he told us is explosive!

Here is the original report from Taiwan.

Here are more photos of the alleged printing house and samples of the Nor:

Here are templates of the Mississipi counterfeit ballots printed in China:

 

Mr. Vinness A. Ollervides confirmed this information during a phone call.

He was also the source for this information:

Vinness Ollervides: A Chinese Whistleblower with Royal Ancestry

Vinness Ollervides

Vinness Ollervides

Vinness who comes from royal bloodline wants this information to get out:

Vinness Ollervides has an amazing life story and background. He studied in the West, speaks six languages, and is a writer and artist. his father died in prison for his role in Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.

Vinness Ollervides Last Emperor

Vinness and his mother at Isangga’s tomb, the ancestral tomb of Ollervides’ family. The photograph was taken during ancestor veneration.

Ollervides is now a political activist and the third generation of CCP aristocrat. He is banned from China for his public speech about democracy of Taiwan, Tibet and Manchu.

We are passing this information on to our contacts in the intelligence community.

CoronavirusFalse FlagsMSMNewsScience

NewsVoting is Rigged

ControlCoronavirusFalse FlagsNewsNWOPolice State

Bill GatesConspiracyControlCoronavirusVaccines

