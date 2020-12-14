China Infiltrated Vaccine Giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca — How Many CCP Members Work in Big Tech?

We now have confirmation from multiple sources that the newly-leaked database of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) loyalists includes the names and details of 123 individuals who have successfully infiltrated the vaccine industry, attaining employment at vaccine giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca — corporations that are manufacturing coronavirus vaccines for U.S. civilian and military use.

The Epoch Times, which has strong ties to Chinese dissidents who are able to confirm such information, now reports:

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a global coalition of lawmakers, obtained the database from an unidentified Chinese dissident, then shared the material with four media organizations, according to a Dec. 12 report by British newspaper The Mail on Dec. 13, which obtained the list and reviewed it.

The Mail found that major aerospace companies Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Boeing have employed hundreds of CCP members. Additionally, Pfizer and British drugmaker AstraZeneca employed a total of 123 Party members. British automaker Jaguar Land Rover also employed CCP members.

Members of the CCP, “swear oath to ‘guard Party secrets, be loyal to the Party, work hard, fight for communism throughout my life… and never betray the Party’” reports the UK Daily Mail.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CCP loyalists routinely steal corporate secrets and compromise the security and integrity of corporations that might compete against Chinese interests.

Also according to the UK Daily Mail, “there were more than 600 party members across 19 branches working at the British banks HSBC and Standard Chartered in 2016.”

The CCP created the coronavirus bioweapon, and we believe that the CCP used its spies to infiltrate and compromise vaccine manufacturers in order to turn coronavirus vaccines into “second wave” bioweapons that will injure or kill very large numbers of people who take the vaccines.

This also means that individuals who are pushing vaccine mandates are playing right into the hands of communist China — which has sworn to destroy the United States of America through “unrestricted warfare” — and are themselves engaged in acts of criminal treason against the United States.

How many CCP loyalists work in Big Tech?

So far, only 8,192 names have been publicly released of the nearly 2 million CCP loyalists whose names are on the full list.

We have not yet seen how many CCP loyalists are working with the tech giants such as Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. However, we already know that Facebook deliberately hired communist Chinese software experts to design its “hate speech engineering” algorithm that censors U.S. citizens who defend the Constitution or President Trump.

In other words, Big Tech deliberately recruits communist Chinese to build more advanced censorship algorithms to censor Americans, and then Big Tech deploys these algorithms to bury all evidence of election theft that was also carried out via China-owned Dominion Voting Systems.

What we are describing here is a massive, international criminal conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.

Google Also Went All-In With Communist China and Created State-Controlled Search Engine That Crushes Human Freedom:

And we’ve also learned that Bill Gates’ Windows has created a special edition for the Chinese Government — ironically, it’s the most private version of Windows:

This is why all the CEOs of Big Tech must face arrest, prosecution and [sentencing] if found guilty of treason.

From the UK Daily Mail:

Writing in The Mail on Sunday today, former Tory Party leader Iain Duncan Smith says:

‘This investigation proves that members of the Chinese Communist Party are now spread around the globe, with members working for some of the world’s most important multinational corporations, academic institutions and our own diplomatic services.

Communist China, in other words, has infiltrated Western nations, corporations and governments. The hour is already late.

Communist China also [basically] owns Dominion Voting Systems and used the rigged systems to recently try to steal the U.S. election and install their puppet candidate (Joe Biden) as the U.S. President.

Here’s why so many people believe China basically owns Dominion:

The entire Biden crime family is deeply compromised by communist China, and CCP loyalists have also successfully infiltrated Airbus, Boeing and Rolls-Royce.

Now the software “glitch” about the Boeing 737-Max makes more sense, doesn’t it?

Don’t forget, either, that Joe Biden held priority meetings with the very same vaccine makers who have been infiltrated by the CCP. What do you suppose they discussed?

Excerpt: DistributedNews.com