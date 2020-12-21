CDC Report: Over 3,000 Are ‘Unable to Perform Normal Daily Activities’ After Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

In a December 19, 2020 report by Thomas Clark, MD, MPH, entitled “Anaphylaxis Following m-RNA COVID-19 Vaccine Receipt”, we found a very interesting graph.

According to the CDC, as of December 18, 2020, 3,150 people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 became “unable to perform normal daily activities”:

Specifically, the graph reads:

V-safe Active Surveillance for COVID-19 Vaccines

Health Impact Events (unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, required care from doctor or health care professional) Dec 18 (5:30 pm EST): 3,150.

Source: CDC.gov / Backup here.