Cdc Report Over 3,000 Are 'unable To Perform Normal Daily Activities' After Receiving The Covid 19 Vaccine
CoronavirusHealthcareNewsVaccines

CDC Report: Over 3,000 Are ‘Unable to Perform Normal Daily Activities’ After Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

In a December 19, 2020 report by Thomas Clark, MD, MPH, entitled “Anaphylaxis Following m-RNA COVID-19 Vaccine Receipt”, we found a very interesting graph.

According to the CDC, as of December 18, 2020, 3,150 people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 became “unable to perform normal daily activities”:

Cdc Report Over 3,000 Are 'unable To Perform Normal Daily Activities' After Receiving The Covid 19 Vaccine

Specifically, the graph reads:

V-safe Active Surveillance for COVID-19 Vaccines

Health Impact Events (unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, required care from doctor or health care professional) Dec 18 (5:30 pm EST): 3,150.

Source: CDC.gov / Backup here.

New Study: No Warming at All in Sweden for the Last 200 Years Previous post

Related Articles

New Study No Warming At All In Sweden For The Last 200 Years
Global Warming HoaxNews

New Study: No Warming at All in Sweden for the Last 200 Years

Biden Build Back Better Nwo Biggest Voter Fraud In Us History
NewsVoting is Rigged

Simple Math: Biden Claims 13 MILLION More Votes Than There Were Eligible Voters Who Voted in 2020 Election

How Belarus Exposes The Lockdown Lie
CoronavirusFalse Flags

How Belarus Exposes the Lockdown Lie

Dr. Paul Thomas Targeted By Medical Board & Msm After Landmark Vaccine Study
CensorshipHealthcareVaccines

Dr. Paul Thomas Targeted by Medical Board & MSM After Landmark Vaccine Study