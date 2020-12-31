Busted Georgia Ballots Were Printed Differently For Gop Areas Vs. Dem Areas
NewsVoting is Rigged

BUSTED: Georgia Ballots Were Printed DIFFERENTLY for GOP Areas vs. DEM Areas

by Jim Hoft (excerpt)

Members of Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to study Georgia’s Election Laws, and the numerous voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

During the hearing witness Jovan Pulitzer was invited to testify on the irregularities in the November 3rd election. Jovan Pulitzer is a brilliant inventor and author best known for creating and patenting CRQ and has founded companies that included seed investment rounds ranging from $1.6m to over $250m.

On Tuesday Jovan Pulitzer revealed the differences between votes printed for Democrat precincts versus Republican precincts. The Republican precincts had a barcode up in the right-hand corner:

The votes from two different areas are printed differently. This [allegedly] caused GOP votes to get kicked out by the Dominion machines:

Ballots Ga 1

Secretary of State Raffensperger allowed this to take place in a historically red state. Raffensperger should be brought up on charges immediately.

