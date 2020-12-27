BioNTech Co-founder: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Was Designed in Just Few Hours

According to the co-founder of BioNTech Dr Ugur Sahin, the COVID-19 vaccine he designed for Pfizer was designed in just few hours in a single day on January 25, 2020.

No other vaccine in history has been created and manufactured so quickly. Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years.

BioNTech co-founder Dr Ugur Sahin designed the COVID-19 vaccine in just a few hours in mid-January, according to The Journal, a podcast from Gimlet and The Wall Street Journal.

A BioNTech spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that Sahin – who founded the company with his wife, Özlem Türeci – made a “rough design over one weekend.”

Even, Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine also took just two days to design.

The reason both vaccines were designed so quickly was because of the technology they rely on: messenger RNA, or mRNA.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had never approved an mRNA-based vaccine or treatment before.

But now the agency has granted authorization to Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s mRNA based vaccines designed in a day for the first time.

Messenger RNA is genetic material that tells cells how to make proteins. These coronavirus vaccines work by injecting a small piece of coronavirus mRNA into the body.

That RNA codes for the virus’ spike protein, which is what helps it attach to and invade cells. That’s also what antibodies target and neutralize.

Earlier, vaccines contained a dead or weakened version of a virus.

The drawbacks of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, however, is also that is has been produced in such a short span of time. There are also many lingering questions about its short trial period and side-effects.

Recently, researchers at the University of Miami have recommended men to have a fertility evaluation and consider to freeze their sperm before receiving the COVID vaccine in order to protect their fertility.

Meanwhile, according to a new CDC report, almost 3,150 people who were administered the COVID-19 vaccine were paralyzed – were “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work and required care from doctor or health care professional.”

A group of researchers in the The Lancet medical journal have also warned that Covid-19 vaccines could increase the risk of acquiring HIV, potentially leading to an increase in infections.

As GreatGameIndia reported, recently Australia scrapped a billion dollar coronavirus vaccine agreement after several trial participants tested HIV positive.

In February a group of Indian scientists discovered that Coronavirus was engineered with AIDS like insertions. The study concluded that it was unlikely for a virus to have acquired such unique insertions naturally in a short duration of time.

Although the study was retracted after it attracted heavy criticism from experts on social media, Luc Montagnier, the Nobel Prize winning French virologist himself confirmed the conclusions of the study.

The study concluded that it is because of these 4 new AIDS like insertions in Coronavirus that the virus jumped to humans originally known only to infect animals.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com