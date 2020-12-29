Bill Gates Depopulation
Bill GatesDepopulationVaccines

Watch Bill Gates Discussing Population Reduction on FOUR Separate Occasions

Bill-derberg Gates thinks he is at a eugenics meeting and openly discusses population reduction via vaccines and “healthcare.”

Did you know? Bill Gates’ Father Was The Head Of ‘Planned Parenthood’ And Inspired His Population Control Views

Bill Gates Paralyzed Half A Million Children With Polio VaccinesDo We Really Want HIM Vaccinating The World For Coronavirus?

Also read: Bill Gates Is The Biggest Depopulationist Alive

It’s Time To Launch An Investigation Into The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation For Possible ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Reference: YouTube.com

University of Florida Researchers Find No Asymptomatic or Presymptomatic Spread Previous post

Related Articles

Anti Vaccine Protest Europe
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

New Polls Show: Most Europeans, Including Hospital Staff, Refuse To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Biontech Co Founder Dr Ugur Sahin Pfizer’s Covid 19 Vaccine Was Designed In Just Few Hours
CoronavirusFalse FlagsVaccines

BioNTech Co-founder: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Was Designed in Just Few Hours

In His Christmas Day Address, Pope Francis Called For All The World To Be Vaccinated, Even If Vaccines Are Made From Aborted Baby Parts
HealthcarePlanned ParenthoodReligionSatanismVaccines

In His Christmas Day Address, Pope Francis Called for All the World to be Vaccinated, Even if Vaccines Are Made From Aborted Baby Parts

Singapore Airlines Launches Covid 19 'digital Health Passport' For Passengers
Big BrotherControlCoronavirusFalse FlagsVaccines

Singapore Airlines Launches COVID-19 ‘Digital Health Passport’ for Passengers