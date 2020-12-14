This guy gets creepier by the day.

Bill Gates joined Jake Tapper on CNN on Sunday to discuss vaccinating the world.

During the discussion Gates said Trump’s “America First” policy of vaccinating US citizens first is an “extreme idea.”

Melinda Gates also stated on CNN that she is “incredibly disappointed” that President Trump’s executive order is giving Americans (the ones who are basically paying for the research) priority in access to COVID vaccines. You can read that report HERE.

Gates went on to say the lockdowns should continue into 2022, with no bars or restaurants opening for the next six months.

.@BillGates on Covid: "Even through 2022” we should be prepared for life to not return to “normal” Says “sadly" it’s "appropriate” for bars and restaurants to close over the next "four to six months" pic.twitter.com/cmDD8pv3XR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 13, 2020

In case you’re wondering what the heck is Gates finding so amusing about his idea of locking up the world until 2022 (something that will cause millions of deaths, mass poverty and sufferance), then you should also watch him laugh and giggle when speaking about vaccines and mass death:

Watch Bill Gates Laughing While Saying ‘We Take GMO Organisms & Shoot Them Right Into Little Kids Veins’:

This guy is seriously deranged!

Reference: Thegatewaypundit.com