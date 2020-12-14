Bill Gates Laughing
Bill Gates: ‘America First’ is an Extreme Idea and Lockdowns Should Continue Into 2022, With Bars and Restaurants Closed for the Next 4-6 Months

This guy gets creepier by the day.

Bill Gates joined Jake Tapper on CNN on Sunday to discuss vaccinating the world.

During the discussion Gates said Trump’s “America First” policy of vaccinating US citizens first is an “extreme idea.”

Bill Gates Laughing

Melinda Gates also stated on CNN that she is “incredibly disappointed” that President Trump’s executive order is giving Americans (the ones who are basically paying for the research) priority in access to COVID vaccines. You can read that report HERE.

Gates went on to say the lockdowns should continue into 2022, with no bars or restaurants opening for the next six months.

In case you’re wondering what the heck is Gates finding so amusing about his idea of locking up the world until 2022 (something that will cause millions of deaths, mass poverty and sufferance), then you should also watch him laugh and giggle when speaking about vaccines and mass death:

Bill Gates: Life Will Only Return to ‘Normal’ at the End of 2021, When There’s a Corona Vaccine

Watch Bill Gates Laughing While Saying ‘We Take GMO Organisms & Shoot Them Right Into Little Kids Veins’:

Watch Bill Gates Laughing While Saying ‘We Take GMO Organisms & Shoot Them Right Into Little Kids Veins’

This guy is seriously deranged!

Reference: Thegatewaypundit.com

Major Leak: List of 2 Million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Members Around the World, Shows Pfizer and AstraZeneca Employed a Total of 123 Party Members Previous post

