Big Pharma is Suing Whistleblower Who Exposed COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

by Shane Trejo

Big Pharma is hitting back against a whistleblower who has valiantly come forward to detail the horrific side effects that he experienced from COVID-19 vaccines.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is suing a 40-year-old Indian businessman who had participated in a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. He went public with his account of suffering a “neurological and psychological” breakdown after being stuck with the dangerous shots.

“He spent 15 days in hospital, including 8 days in intensive care, suffering from acute neuro-encephalopathy (an altered mental state) that left him “totally disoriented,” so much so that he could no longer recognize close relatives,” his wife said to reporters, per Science Magazine.

He is suing SII for $676,000 in damages and demanding that these clinical trials are immediately shuttered.

SII is suing the man in retaliation, alleging that he has engaged in “malicious” defamation against the massive corporation. They claim he was “specifically informed by the medical team that the complications he suffered were independent of the vaccine trial he underwent.”

They are seeking $13.5 million in damages from the whistleblower.

“The COVISHIELD vaccine is safe and immunogenic. The incident with the Chennai volunteer though highly unfortunate was in no way induced by the vaccine and Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer’s medical condition,” the SII said.

However, the whistleblower’s wife is claiming that her husband is still experiencing the negative impacts of Big Pharma’s shots.

“Even after two weeks, simple things like online payments… he asks me to do. He never does that. He got a good project during the pandemic; it was an American project that started on October 1. Apparently he has lost that. Because of his condition the clients have moved back. They wanted their work to be done quickly,” she said.

Big League Politics has reported on how medical doctors have demanded for government and corporate interests to be honest with the public about the negative side effects of the vaccines:

A group of doctors is urging the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make the public aware of the painful side effects that will come with the experimental COVID-19 vaccines that have been rushed through the testing process.

Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association (AMA) is worried that lying to the public will cause them not to pursue the full COVID-19 vaccine treatment, which is expected to take at least two doses.

“We really need to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park,” Fryhofer said during a virtual meeting with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a group of outside medical experts tasked with advising the CDC.

“They are going to know they had a vaccine. They are probably not going to feel wonderful. But they’ve got to come back for that second dose.”

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, who works as director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, says their agency is working on providing a guidance of sorts for health care officials about the side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“How does that impact planning on a hospital level in terms of which staff gets vaccinated which day?” Messonnier said.

However, the CDC does not seem too concerned about educating the public about the dangers of these experimental vaccines.

Big League Politics reported months ago on how initial guinea pigs for these shots experienced horrific side effects.

The technocracy is taking shape, and with America virtually overthrown via the electoral steal coup d’état, there will be nothing standing in the way to stop it from reigning supreme.