Biden Says He Will Force Americans to Wear Masks for 100 Days – Calls it a ‘Patriotic Act’

(LifeSiteNews, excerpt) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has promised to force Americans to wear a mask for 100 days should he assume office in January, calling it a “patriotic act.”

During a recent address, Biden broached the subject of mandatory mask wearing by noting that he will enforce masks wherever possible.

“My first 100 days is going to require — I’m going to ask for a masking plan — everyone, for the first 100 days of my administration, to wear a mask.”

Biden announced:

“It will start with my signing an order on day one to require masks, where I can under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses. I’ll also be working with the governors and mayors to do the same in their states and their cities.”

Cause of how well they’ve been working in Europe where everyone wears one as we’re constantly told? pic.twitter.com/7lU428HUEI — Lupinator101 (@Lupinator101) December 9, 2020

If You Voted For Joe Biden, You Voted For Abortion, Oppressing Religion, Transgender Kids, Face Masks, Lockdowns, Illegal Immigration, Etc.

But in addition to his legal action, the former vice president said he would appeal to the nation in order to encourage mask wearing.

“We’re going to require a mask wherever possible, but this goes beyond government action. And so, as the new president, I’m going to speak directly to the American people and say what I’m saying now: We need your help. Wear a mask for just 100 days.”

“It’s the easiest thing you can do to reduce COVID cases, hospitalizations, and death,” he claimed.

“Help yourself, your family, and your community. Whatever your politics or point of view — mask for 100 days once we take office.”

Biden also went so far as to equate mask-wearing to being a symbol of patriotic duty, stating that a mask is an apolitical action: “100 days to make a difference. It’s not a political statement, it’s a patriotic act.”

He closed by saying that the 100-day mask mandate would only be a beginning of efforts against the spread of the virus.

“It won’t be the end of our efforts, but it’s a necessary and easy beginning, an easy start.”

It is not the first time that Biden has promised to make masks mandatory, should he become president.

Before the election, he tweeted that he would “implement nationwide mask mandates.”

After the election, on November 9, he re-iterated the message, spending a large part of his address urging Americans to wear masks, and stating that it is “the single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID.”

He further claimed:

“We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone just wears a mask for the next few months. So please, I implore you, wear a mask.”

The Biden transition website affirms that Biden would make masks mandatory across the country.