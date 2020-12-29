Banana Republic: Extensive Evidence of Foreign Interference in the US Election is Now Surfacing

Today’s Situation Update for Dec. 29th covers the new outpouring of extensive evidence of foreign interference in the US election.

The November 3rd election, it turns out, was actually an act of cyber warfare initiated by foreign aggressors against the United States. That’s why the election outcome is null and void and will eventually be halted.

As Creative Destruction Media reports, Dominion voting machines sent ballots for adjudication to at least four countries on election night and over subsequent days:

The Dominion Voting system is owned and controlled by foreign entities. We lose control of the data when it goes to a foreign country.

The electronic information went to Germany, Spain, Serbia, and Canada.

Dominion Voting Systems and related companies are owned or heavily controlled and influenced by foreign agents, countries, and interests. The forensic report prepared by experts found that “the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.

The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors…The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud.”

The report found the election management system to be wrought with unacceptable and unlawful vulnerabilities—including access to the internet— probable cause to find evidence of fraud, and numerous malicious actions.

Dominion and Smartmatic share a physical address in Barbados despite their insistence that there is no relationship between the companies. They also have a mutual non- compete agreement.

Hootan Yaghoobzadeh is the CEO and Chairman of Staple Street Capital, which is the entity that owns Dominion. Hootan Yaghoobzadeh was a close confidant to Sadaam Hussein and worked for the Saudi Bin Laden group.

Kavtech is a Pakistan based Business Intelligence firm with ties to the Pakistani intelligence ISI. The Co-Founder Waqas Butt is cc’d on emails containing personally identifiable voter information from the Nevada Secretary of State. The lead data scientist named Bilal Khan Nawabzada tweets directly to ISI.

As more of this type of evidence surfaces, it activates three pathways of nullifying the election:

It provides DNI John Ratcliffe more details for his upcoming report of foreign interference in the US election. It gives members of congress justification to object to the Biden slate of electors on January 6th and elect the Trump slate instead. It provides President Trump the executive justification he needs to declare the election to be an act of warfare against the United States, triggering a whole series of national defense actions, including invoking military authority to nullify the rigged election.

Listen to the full podcast episode here:

Source: Hangthecensors.com