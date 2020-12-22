Covid 19 Crisis Is Drive By Junk Science And Fraudulent Pcr Testing
CoronavirusFalse Flags

22 Highly Renowned Scientists: Out of All of the Covid Patients We’ve Identified With the PCR Test, 97% Never Had Covid

It’s confirmed: The pandemic is driven by the faulty PCR tests, just like Pfizer’s ex-Chief Science Officer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, told us months ago.

“Almost all” of the tests for Covid-19 are producing false positives, Dr. Yeadon warns.

Today we learn that 22 highly renowned scientists conclude that the PCR test produces 97% false positives. So out of all of the Covid patients we’ve ever seen, 97% never had Covid.

STOP PCR TESTING NOW!

The study is available here and here.

Anthony Fauci has also recognised the problem with PCR testing, calling it a “fatal flaw.”

A European lawsuit has solidified the fact that the widely used PCR test for detecting the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is up to 97 percent unreliable – so basically useless.

Portuguese judges reportedly upheld a lower court ruling that forcibly quarantining four German tourists after one tested “positive” for Covid-19 was unlawful because the PCR test is inherently fraudulent. – Continue reading

In conclusion, the lockdowns and all other oppressive measures are driven by junk science – and the governments know it. So why are they doing it? Here’s the ultimate proof that Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order.

Andrew Yang Calls for Bar Codes to Identify People Who Have Been Vaccinated Previous post

Related Articles

Andrew Yang Calls For Bar Codes To Identify People Who Have Been Vaccinated
ControlCoronavirusFalse FlagsVaccines

Andrew Yang Calls for Bar Codes to Identify People Who Have Been Vaccinated

Top Catholic Cardinal Warns Covid 19 Being Used To Usher In 'evil' Great Reset
ControlCoronavirusFalse FlagsGreat ResetReligion

Top Catholic Cardinal Warns COVID-19 Being Used to Usher in ‘Evil’ Great Reset

Growing List Of Assassinations Of Covid 19 Researchers
ConspiracyCoronavirusNews

Growing List of Assassinations of COVID-19 Researchers

Russian Scientist Alexander Kagansky Assassinated
ConspiracyCoronavirusNews

Russian Scientist Alexander ‘Sasha’ Kagansky Working on COVID-19 Vaccine Assassinated in St. Petersberg