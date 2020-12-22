22 Highly Renowned Scientists: Out of All of the Covid Patients We’ve Identified With the PCR Test, 97% Never Had Covid

It’s confirmed: The pandemic is driven by the faulty PCR tests, just like Pfizer’s ex-Chief Science Officer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, told us months ago.

“Almost all” of the tests for Covid-19 are producing false positives, Dr. Yeadon warns.

Today we learn that 22 highly renowned scientists conclude that the PCR test produces 97% false positives. So out of all of the Covid patients we’ve ever seen, 97% never had Covid.

STOP PCR TESTING NOW!

The study is available here and here.

Anthony Fauci has also recognised the problem with PCR testing, calling it a “fatal flaw.”

A European lawsuit has solidified the fact that the widely used PCR test for detecting the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is up to 97 percent unreliable – so basically useless.

Portuguese judges reportedly upheld a lower court ruling that forcibly quarantining four German tourists after one tested “positive” for Covid-19 was unlawful because the PCR test is inherently fraudulent. – Continue reading

In conclusion, the lockdowns and all other oppressive measures are driven by junk science – and the governments know it. So why are they doing it? Here’s the ultimate proof that Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order.