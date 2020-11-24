Ghebreyesus Is Not A Medic But He Is A Communist Terrorist
WHO Director Goes Full Communist Dictator: COVID Restrictions Will Continue Even After Vaccine

The head of the World Health Organization has suggested that coronavirus restrictions will continue even after a vaccine has been made widely available.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the comments on Twitter after news broke of several new vaccines said to be effective in fighting COVID-19 coming closer to fruition.

“Since the beginning of the #COVID19 pandemic, we knew that a vaccine would be essential for bringing the pandemic under control. But it’s important to emphasise that a vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,” said Ghebreyesus.

He went on to add that quarantines, surveillance, contact tracing and other measures would all be continued even after vaccine uptake becomes widespread:

As we have exhaustively highlighted, numerous other prominent individuals have asserted that rolling lockdowns, mask wearing, social distancing and other restrictions are here to stay after the pandemic is over.

[WHY? Because COVID-19 was PLANNED an excuse to roll in the infamous New World Order].

In his book Covid-19: The Great Reset, World Economic Forum globalist Klaus Schwab asserts that the world will “never” return to normal, despite him admitting that coronavirus “doesn’t pose a new existential threat.”

A senior U.S. Army official also said that mask wearing and social distancing will become permanent, while CNN’s international security editor Nick Paton Walsh asserted that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”

Commenting on the issue, Joseph Massey said Ghebreyesus’ statement re-affirmed the fact that COVID lockdowns are more about “social engineering” than ending a pandemic.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist, nor am I a COVID denier, but people like this make it difficult not to believe that lockdowns are more about social engineering than they are about stopping the virus,” he tweeted. “A vaccine is not a “complement” to being isolated and muzzled like an animal.”

Reference: Summit.news

