If you are advocating for lockdowns, you are complicit in tearing families apart.

You are complicit in inflicting untold suffering on millions of people around the world.

You are complicit in casting the poorest and most vulnerable in our societies into even further grinding poverty.

You are complicit in murder:

Large Study From 160 Countries Over 8 Months: Lockdowns NOT Linked With Lower COVID Death Rates

