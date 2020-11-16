Video Proof That Astrazeneca’s Covid 19 Vaccine Is Made With Aborted Human Fetal Tissue
Video PROOF That AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine is Made With Aborted Human Fetal Tissue

A new video overview of the COVID-19 vaccine label for AstraZeneca’s vaccine reveals that it’s made with MRC-5, a strain of aborted human fetal tissue.

The video was originally posted to Instagram. It walks the viewer through a closer look at the packaging labeling of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, beginning with the ChAdOx1-S (recombinant) designation on the label.

Video Proof That Astrazeneca’s Covid 19 Vaccine Is Made With Aborted Human Fetal Tissue

This ingredient leads the viewer down a rabbit hole of online research, eventually discovering that recombinant strains used in the vaccine are grown from the aborted fetal tissue of a 14-week-old aborted human baby.

Vaccines are medical cannibalism.

They cannot be Kosher, and they cannot be Christian.

Anyone taking a vaccine made with aborted human fetal tissue is supporting the continued murder and organ harvesting of human babies, financially supporting the human body parts traffic industry involving Planned Parenthood and vaccine manufacturers.

How many babies had to die so that the vaccine industry could earn billions in profits off a weaponized plandemic?

Source: DistributedNews.com

