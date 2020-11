The markets are euphoric over news that a new Pfizer vaccine might have 90 percent effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has doubled down on his threat to instill a nationwide mask mandate if he prevails in the ongoing election dispute.

Even as Biden assembles his transition team, serious doubts continue to persist on the accuracy of the November 3rd vote.

Will Trump get traction with his swing state vote count challenges? Watch today’s Liberty Report:

