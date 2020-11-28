United States European Command (USEUCOM) Did Take Control of SCYTL ‘Vote Switching’ Servers in Germany

Quick follow up — the SCYTL server seizure referenced in our article November 16th is no longer speculation by Texas Congressman, Louie Gomert — or The Richardson Post — and we can now publish it as fact — but they were CIA servers. Surprised?

by Howell Woltz, [email protected]

Pamela Geller (Geller Report) has now confirmed not only that the servers are in U.S. hands — but hands under the control of President Donald J. Trump — not the Deep State.

Twenty-two year intel veteran, Larry Johnson, confirmed that this seizure did occur and that specifically, Gina Haspel — CIA Chief — and Christopher Wray, the FBI Director-hack refusing to release documents proving that agency’s participation in the Russia Hoax, were unaware of this, by intent.

Servers were ‘legally’ taken by USEC, U.S. military with DOJ taking possession of them, meaning people will be indicted

Here are Mr. Johnson’s own words:

The U.S. Army did not conduct a raid in Germany on either Sctyl or Dominion offices or servers. They are foreign nationals and we must operate in accordance with German law. Moreover, the U.S. Army does not have law enforcement powers with respect to such entities.

Sidney Powell triples-down on the Scytl servers this morning on Glenn Beck’s radio show: pic.twitter.com/myQoetgRuS — Sara Thatcher (@SaraThatcherCA) November 20, 2020

So what happened?

I am reliably informed that a unit under the command of USEUCOM (i.e., United States European Command) did in fact conduct an operation to take control of computer servers. But these servers belong to the CIA, not Dominion or Sctyl.

The U.S. military has full authority to do this because any CIA activity in the European theater is being conducted using military cover.

In other words, CIA officers would be identified to the German government (and anyone else asking) as military employees or consultants.

Such an operation would have been carried out with U.S. law enforcement present to take custody of the evidence.

That means that the evidence will be under the control of the Department of Justice through US Attorneys and can be used in court or other judicial proceedings.

And guess who is still Executive over the Department of Justice for the foreseeable future?

And the victim does not seem very pleased about what was done to him by his own CIA and FBI

It’s late here in Eastern Europe, and I’m just out of hospital with knee surgery (sorry Libs — nothing deadly) but promised our wonderful readers this information as soon as we had confirmation.

The evidence to prove President Donald Trump won by a landslide in this Election was known before deployed, and is probably being reviewed in the White House right now.

And from very good sources, this is how the Election Map will look once the fraud is put into evidence by Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani over the next two days.

Trump wins by over 400 electoral votes — a record

With best regards, you are a great audience!