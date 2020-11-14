Under Biden, Americans Will Have to Get Vaccinated to Work, Go to School, Worship or Even Eat, in Some Cases

A woman from Brazil who was appointed by Joe Biden to help head up his currently imaginary Covid-19 task force is advising the government to make Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination a requirement for certain members of the public to obtain access to food and housing.

Luciana Borio, vice president of the CIA-funded In-Q-Tel group, co-wrote a paper for the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health that outlines what she sees as the public’s “role” in the Covid-19 vaccination agenda.

In order for “minorities” and other “marginalized” people groups to feel “safe” getting vaccinated, Borio has proposed “bundling” other services together with it such as food security, rent assistance and free clinic services.

To access these other services, in other words, Americans will be expected to also get jabbed for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Bundling services that are already being provided to particularly vulnerable populations in the context of COVID (e.g., older adults, low-income adults, Black and minority communities) could be a way to build trust and streamline vaccine provision,” Borio and her colleagues write.

“Early, rapid-response, community-based research can help broaden planners’ understanding of how the intended beneficiaries of vaccines think about where these products fit into their lives overall, based on their own definitions of health and well-being.”

If you want to return to work, school or worship, you’ll need your Biden vaccine

One of the biggest barriers to compliance is “misinformation,” the report goes on to contend. The World Health Organization (WHO) says an “infodemic” is discouraging many people from cooperating with the plandemic agenda, which includes both mass testing and mass vaccination.

Social media, despite already being widely censored by the tech gods, is still being used, the report laments, to spread “misinformation” about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines containing hidden tracking and information storage technologies that will be used to enslave the general public.

Many people are also convinced that Bill Gates and others schemed up the plandemic during Event 201, creating the very crisis that they would then hold the solution to in the form of mass vaccination.

Recognizing that there is already widespread distrust in President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed (OWS) program and its associated vaccines, the report suggests coming up with alternative methods of prodding people to get jabbed, including by threatening their livelihoods.

“In the case of COVID-19, it will be essential to ascertain, apart from scientific facts (e.g., community immunity), what alternate reasoning could prompt vaccination – for example: being free to return to work, school, or worship? adhering to social and cultural norms (e.g., altruism, collective obligation), lowering risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection for vulnerable loved ones?”

“Conducted early on, such formative research – that is, study of a target audience’s attitudes, behavior, and practices to determine the appropriateness or ‘fit’ of public health communication – can inform message testing efforts and thus raise the likelihood that communication about COVID-19 vaccination is effective.”

Put differently, the medical deep state is already well into the planning stages of how to most effectively manipulate you and your family into agreeing to get vaccinated. If appealing to your familial connections does not work, then they might try to coerce you under threat of never being able to return back to “normal.”

“They’ll gradually force it on everyone one way or another,” one Twitter user wrote about the proposal. “Air travel? TSA will check for vax proof. Vehicle registration? Vax proof. Unemployment? Vax proof. All unavoidable gov services will require it.”