Breaking: Attorney Sidney Powell COINFIRMS Dominion Servers in Germany Confiscated

During the latest press conference on Thursday, Attorney Sidney Powell weighed in on the Dominion-Smartmatic servers that were reportedly confiscated in Germany.

Reporter Emerald Robinson:

“There were reports that a piece of hardware possibly a server was picked up in Germany. Is that true and is it related to this?”

Attorney Sidney Powell:

“That is true. It is somehow related to this. But I do not know if good guys got it or bad guys got it.”

This is the original story, one that drew some controversies: Rep. Louie Gohmert: US Army Raided & Seized Server Company In Germany, Tied To The Dominion Election System. Dominion, on the other hand, has recently denied the event.

Watch below:

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com / Reference: YouTube.com

