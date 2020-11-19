Scott Atlas About COVID-19 Shutdowns: ‘The Only Way This Stops Is If People Rise Up’

Scott Atlas, the only sane member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, has made an extraordinary statement in response to Field Marshal Whitmer’s decision to impose a brutal new lockdown on Michigan.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” Atlas said.

In other words, Atlas knows the solution to fake science and fascism is revolt. Things have gone too far. He’s tried rational argument. He’s tried to show that massive testing gives a distorted and fake picture of the truth — and the truth is, there is no danger from living out in the open and going to work and gathering in groups and reverting to the old normal.

I’ve spent nine months proving that from every significant angle.

I hope to hell the few hundred thousand Trump supporters or more who gathered in Washington DC last week understand this fully.

A key element of rising up is: LIVE OUT IN THE OPEN. OPEN THE ECONOMY EVERY WHICH YOU CAN. FORCE THE DICTATORS TO ARREST A FEW MILLION PEOPLE. THEY’LL HAVE TO BACK OFF. OVERWHELM THE BASTARDS.

Meanwhile, “national leaders” Trudeau and Macron are babbling about installing a new world order and a great reset. Capitalism is finished; we need a different system; inequality must be solved; some nations disappear and others emerge, Macron says. What? He’s challenging Biden for the global gobbledygook championship. I want to see the two of them live, in an intimate conversation. Brrzzzzip fnfrgy givfsgt…indeed…ghdfert hgnjto…

The major news networks keep saying Biden is president-elect. Translation: “If we were wrong about who won the election, if people find out we flipped the truth upside down, we’re finished. We’ll collapse. Who could we blame? Edison Research? The Associated Press? WE’RE the Associated Press. No more Scarsdale, no more Chappaqua, no more Beverly Hills. We’ll be pumping gas in Death Valley…”

Biden’s ‘reset’ will strip Americans of freedom, money:

France, Germany, and the UK are locking down again. The US press isn’t covering sizeable COVID protests in Europe. How about a new and vastly improved OCCUPY movement?

Take those crowds to 10 Downing Street and other headquarters of national leaders. Camp out. Surround the buildings. More and more outraged citizens will show up in the days and weeks ahead. Millions.

More women have to be out front in this movement. They create an entirely different problem for the authorities. For example, mothers have been leading the charge against the vaccinators who’ve been injecting autism into their children.

A report from an observer on the ground in India:

“Everyone is scared to death, except the poor, who either have no TV or do not watch the news if they have one. The story from the villages of India is still the same — No, no corona in my village. No, no one sick with anything else either. In Delhi however, you only have to have a blocked nose, to get yourself tested and be corona positive…”

The blocked nose pandemic.

CBS’s 60 Minutes went to the mountain and the great peacemaker, Barack Obama, for sacred words of wisdom and sideways pops on Trump’s head.

Obama:

“I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is justified in order to get power. And that’s not unique to the United States. There are strong men and dictators around the world who think that I can do anything to stay in power.

“I can kill people. I can throw them in jail. I can run phony elections. I can suppress journalists. But that’s not who we’re supposed to be. And one of the signals I think that Joe Biden needs to send to the world is that no, those values that we preached, and we believed in, and subscribed in, we still believe.”

Where is Obama these days? I NEED him. He’s a much better target than Trump. Obama is the share and care we’re all in this together saint of justice for all. He goes the distance.

For example — The [politically Left] Guardian, January 9, 2017, “America dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016; what a bloody end to Obama’s reign”:

“…in 2016 alone, the Obama administration dropped at least 26,171 bombs. This means that every day last year, the US military blasted combatants or civilians overseas with 72 bombs; that’s three bombs every hour, 24 hours a day.”

“While most of these air attacks were in Syria and Iraq, US bombs also rained down on people in Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan. That’s seven majority-Muslim countries.”

“Obama authorized over 10 times more drone strikes than George W Bush, and automatically painted all males of military age in these regions as combatants, making them fair game for remote controlled killing.”

“President Obama has claimed that his overseas military adventures are legal under the 2001 and 2003 authorizations for the use of military force passed by Congress to go after al-Qaida. But today’s wars have little or nothing to do with those who attacked the United States on September 11, 2001.”

And then there was that little thing where Obama and Hillary hit Libya with massive bombing runs and turned it into a failed-nation terrorist nightmare.

But 60 Minutes has to have Obama, to make disparaging remarks about Trump and cement Joe Biden as the next president.

On yet another front, what is the reaction of New Yorkers to the months of lockdown measures unleashed by those two sociopaths, Mayor Bill De Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo? Are residents of the “city that never sleeps” (Sinatra) still in a New York State of Mind (Billy Joel)? Apparently not.

NY Post, November 14: “New stats reveal massive NYC exodus amid coronavirus, crime.” “More than 300,000 New Yorkers have bailed from the Big Apple in the last eight months, new stats show.”

“The escape from New York is fueled not only by coronavirus concerns but economic worries, school chaos and rising crime, experts say.”

The greatest city in the world, reduced to a boarded up desolate psych ward. With the loss in tax revenues, the Indians might not buy it back for $24.

What HAS been bought is a fake story about a fake virus.

People, places, and plans are reshuffling in the middle of the COVID hoax. Hustlers, con artists, and madmen are trying to leverage us into their new normal. We don’t need it.

We don’t need a new currency, or the “Chinese model” of behavior modification, or a winter of lockdowns, or an old Delaware man who can’t think straight in the Oval Office, or masks, or restaurants with takeout only, or devotees of the Church of the Germ, or news networks that are PR agencies for the Democratic Party, or a million more business closures and bankruptcies and suicides.

I told you in advance of the election that, with Trump, we get glints of light, but with the Biden plan, it’s all darkness.

Could something like this happen? Biden is installed as the next president; and then, a few months later, a civil suit reveals that, yes indeed, the vote was flipped. Think about that. The moon comes up in the morning and sun comes up at night.

“Today, it was revealed that the Biden-Harris ticket lost the election by three million votes. Trump won with 320 electoral college votes…”

Half the country would come to Washington DC for that rally.

A reader wrote claiming my articles on the election are “divisive,” when we should be smoothly transitioning to Biden as the next president.

“Divisive” is a strange word. It’s often used to claim that covering up a crime is in the best interests of everyone.

If I committed a grave offense, and as punishment found myself teaching a college course in political science, I would pose a question the first day: If telling the truth causes conflict, should you a) lie or b) tell the truth? And we would spend a year answering the question.

If millions of cases of COVID-19 can be forged because no new virus was ever proved to exist; and because the test for it is a fraud on several levels, even if you assume a virus does exist; then fixing an election is walk in the park.

In domestic policy news, several NY state sheriffs say they won’t enforce Gov. Cuomo’s order to limit home gatherings to 10 people for Thanksgiving.

I want to see some sheriff go all out — home invasion, cops standing around the dinner table where 14 people are enjoying their meal. Video. Cops cutting into the turkey to look for an explosive device. Mom and Dad put in cuffs. Grandma Wilma, age 90, picks up a dish of cranberry sauce and throws it at a cop.

Video posted online. 14 million views in an hour. Citizen outrage. A march on the governor’s mansion.

“…Other marches have occurred in nine states with COVID restrictions. People are throwing turkey legs at governors’ homes. They’re calling it the Thanksgiving Revolt. It’s gaining momentum. People are shouting, WE’RE THE ECONOMY, WE’RE GOING BACK TO WORK, AMERICA ISN’T AFRAID. What’s the weather looking like, Jill?”

“It’s raining turkeys, Bob.”

“Yeah, well, it’s been raining turkeys for nine months now. Fauci, Birx, Redfield, Bill Gates…oops, my bad. In Washington, president-elect Biden said it’s time to collect on the moral debt accumulated by President Trump. Nobody is quite sure what he meant.

“Standing next to him at a brief press conference, former President Obama tried to clarify Biden’s remark, but he broke off in the middle of a sentence and gave up, switching to remarks about the Prophet of Islam, Jesus Christ, Buddha, various Hindu deities, and the need for all Americans to come together and get their news from qualified sources…”

“That would be us, Bob. What are your qualifications?”

“I did voiceovers for used car ads. How about you, Jill?”

“I was third runner-up in the Miss Peek-a-Boo modeling and talent search at the county fair in East Wumfield.”

“And…we’re fired. OPEN UP THE ECONOMY! GO BACK TO WORK! SCREW THE GOVERNORS!”

Scott Atlas and the Efficacy of Lockdowns, Social Distancing, and Closings:

By Jon Rappoport, Guest writer (excerpt)