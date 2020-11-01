Rudy Giuliani: ‘Jack Dorsey [Twitter] is Covering Up Child Pornography’

by Ethan Huff

During a recent appearance on “America This Week” with Eric Bolling, Rudy Giuliani went on a tirade over Twitter’s censorship of the HunterGate bombshells.

Seeing as how Twitter has no problem with people sharing the Borat prank story, Giuliani wants to know why the Biden Crime Family’s treasonous behavior is off-limits on the social media platform.

“I think Jack Dorsey is covering up child pornography,” Giuliani declared as the only possible explanation for why Twitter refuses to allow information about HunterGate to be shared.

“This is completely unjustifiable not to cover this story. It’s completely un-American. It’s inconsistent with everything we were founded to be.”

Giuliani went on to compare Dorsey’s treatment of HunterGate to the Japanese internment camps of old, “except it’s being done to all of us,” he says.

“This is outrageous what they’re doing,” Giuliani lamented.

You can watch the full segment with Bolling and Giuliani below:

Censoring HunterGate means colluding with America’s enemies

Even if Dorsey is not guilty of harboring child pornography and those who create and spread it on his platform, Giuliani is sure that Dorsey is not an American by any stretch of the imagination.

“He’s something else,” Giuliani contends. “Maybe he’s working for the Chinese, I don’t know. But you don’t cut down information like this. He has no right to say this is not valid.”

Seeing as how the emails and recordings of Hunter and his associates speak for themselves, Dorsey has no excuse for why he is keeping this information from the public, which desperately needs to know the truth before the Nov. 3 election.

“It’s in the man’s own voice!” Giuliani further barked. “Hunter Biden is telling you he and his father are partners with a Chinese spy chief!”

Censoring HunterGate is a form of collusion with the enemy that ironically substantiates everything the left has been whining about for the past four years concerning President Trump, except the allegations are true about the left, not Trump.

“What the media has done with the Hunter Biden story is the most blatant abuse of power and in-the-open collusion I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around for a good while, y’all,” writes Fred T. for The Right Scoop.

“Does Rudy Giuliani seem angry, livid, even ENRAGED AND SPITTLE-FLINGING FLIPPING OUT to you?” Fred further writes. “Good. That’s justified.”

The system is broken, and will probably never be fixed

Like many of us, Giuliani is clearly fed up with the way the mainstream media and social media alike are covering for the Biden Crime Family by refusing to report on any of their scandals.

The systemic injustice within our nation’s top law enforcement agencies is also apparently chipping away at Giuliani’s sanity, even as this same system goes after President Trump and his associates for made-up conspiracy theories like Russian collusion.

Could it all just be a circus act? Perhaps. In any case, the system is clearly broken as high-level criminals are still roaming free while We the People face “second wave” lockdowns and other plandemic restrictions.

“I’m at my wits end with the dog and pony show being put on by those like Sen. Cruz, as if that is supposed to keep me in line and thankful for their ‘put down’ of these tech company executives,” one Right Scoop commenter noted.

“The politicians are all reading from the same script,” wrote another, suggesting that the left-wing and right-wing are attached to the same bird. “In the end, total domination of the citizens is good for both parties.”