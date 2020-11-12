Renowned German Scientists Publish a Book Titled ‘Corona, False Alarm? Facts & Figures’

Two renowned scientists based in Germany, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Karina Reiss Ph.D have published a book titled “Corona, False Alarm? Facts & Figures.“

It was published in June 2020, and in its first six weeks it sold 200,000 physical copies and 75,000 e-books.

Dr. Bhakdi received his MD in 1970. He was a post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg from 1972 to 1976, and at The Protein Laboratory in Copenhagen from 1976 to 1977.

He joined the Institute of Medical Microbiology at Giessen University in 1977 and was appointed associate professor in 1982. He was named chair of Medical Microbiology at the University of Mainz in 1990, where he remained until his retirement in 2012.

Dr. Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. He’s one of the most cited scientists in German history.

Implementation of the current draconian measures that are so extremely restrict fundamental rights can only be justified if there is reason to fear that a truly, exceptionally dangerous virus is threatening us. Do any scientifically sound data exist to support this contention for COVID-19? I assert that the answer is simply, no. – Bhakdi.

Karina Reiss studied biology at the University of Kiel where she received her PhD in 2001. She became assistant professor in 2006 and associate professor in 2008 at the University of Kiel.

She has published over sixty articles in the fields of cell biology, biochemistry, inflammation, and infection, which have gained international recognition and received prestigious honors and awards.

These are two out of thousands who feel the way they do. So ask yourself, are they stupid, dumb, have no idea what they are talking about and spreading false information about COVID-19?

Why are we so polarized? Why have we been made to believe that those who believe COVID-19 is of great concern are stupid, and the same of others who don’t? What is happening on our planet?

Why have we become so separated in our beliefs about what is going on and why is one side always bashed, ridiculed, and censored by the powerful machine that is mainstream media?

The book description reads as follows:

No other topic dominates our attention as much as coronavirus and COVID-19, the infectious disease it triggers.

There’s been a global deluge of contradictory opinions, fake news, and politically controlled information. Differing views on the dangers posed by the pandemic have led to deep division and confusion, within governments, society, and even among friends and family.

In Corona, False Alarm?, award-winning researchers Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Karina Reiss give clarity to these confusing and stressful times.

They offer analysis of whether radical protective measures — including lockdown, social distancing, and mandatory masking — have been justified, and what the ramifications have been for society, the economy, and public health. Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Reiss provide dates, facts, and background information, including:

How Covid-19 compares with previous coronaviruses and the flu virus

What infection numbers and the death rate really tell us

The challenges around lockdown: Were the protective measures justified?

Mandatory mask-wearing: Does the science support it?

Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it?

Corona, False Alarm? provides you with sound information and substantiated facts — and encourages you to form your own opinion on the corona crisis.

