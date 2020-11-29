Removing Already Counted Votes From Trump & Switching Them To Biden On Live Tv, In Four Different States
NewsVoting is Rigged

Watch: Removing Already Counted Votes from Trump & Switching Them to Biden on LIVE TV, in FOUR Different States

There’s been lots of analysis of the Edison JSON live data feeds on election night showing vote decreases and switches.

A Gateway Pundit reporter, who works in media, found several examples of switched votes that were broadcast live on TV.

Removing Already Counted Votes From Trump & Switching Them To Biden On Live Tv, In Four Different States

The videos are clipped and explained in these links for findings in 4 states, so far.

PA – 3 vote total decreases:

GA – 1 vote total decrease:

VA – huge vote increase and equal decrease:

WI – extraordinary vote increase by Biden to flip state at 4:43 AM CST:

UPDATE: And here Trump watched his votes decrease live on CNN on election night.

Source: Thegatewaypundit.com

Psychiatrist Warns: Americans Are in 'Delusional Psychosis' and Policing Each Other Previous post

Related Articles

Useucom Frankfurt, Germany Scytl Servers
NewsVoting is Rigged

United States European Command (USEUCOM) Did Take Control of SCYTL ‘Vote Switching’ Servers in Germany

Acorn Voting
NewsVoting is Rigged

Not Only Was Dominion Prone to Attack from China and Iran, It Was Also Connected to Pro-Obama Entity Known as ACORN

Pa Judge Patricia A. Mccullough
NewsVoting is Rigged

Pennsylvania Judge Rules: PA Election Likely Unconstitutional and Trump Case ‘Likelihood to Succeed’

Un Agency Forces Controversial Sex Ed On Children In School And At Home
NewsWar on Children

UN Agency Forces Controversial Sex-ed on Children in School and at Home