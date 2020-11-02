Remdesivir Study Accidentally Proves Hydroxychloroquine Effective Against Covid 19

To date, there has only been one study conducted on remdesivir, the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) drug that Anthony Fauci wants you to take instead of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). And it just so happens that this one-and-only study does not actually prove the effectiveness of remdesivir.

by Ethan Huff

As it turns out, the study proves quite the opposite: that remdesivir is essentially useless, and HCQ is a winner, when it comes to remediating the symptoms associated with a severe COVID-19 infection.

Despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) having granted emergency approval for remdesivir as an exclusive drug treatment for COVID-19 five months ago, the latest science does not support its use as an effective therapeutic.

The aforementioned single paper on remdesivir that the FDA used as “proof” of the drug’s safety and effectiveness actually found that HCQ, presumably in conjunction with the antibiotic drug azithromycin, provided the only tangible benefits observed throughout the research.

This final paper, which was published just a few weeks ago on Oct. 8, determined that at least 35 percent of study participants had received HCQ.

And nearly all of the patients who benefitted were those who took HCQ, as opposed to remdesivir.

“Nothing in the study supports the hypothesis that [r]emdesivir is an effective antiviral for SARS-CoV-2,” notes Leo Goldstein.

“The data in the final report suggests that [h]ydroxychloroquine, not [r]emdesivir, was the main factor benefitting the patients in this study.”

Remdesivir harms and kills coronavirus patients; it does not heal

What is worse, the study further found that the patients who received remdesivir as opposed to HCQ actually suffered worse outcomes.

You read that correctly: the drug claimed by Fauci to be a “cure” for COVID-19 is actually killing COVID-19 patients.

“The study’s own numbers show an association between RDV (remdesivir) and increased mortality in the most severe patients,” Goldstein further explains.

“It is also possible to conclude that RDV is net harmful for most hospitalized patients.”

Another thing to note about this study is that it in no way meets any of the FDA’s usual “gold standards” for reliable research.

For one, it was not double-blinded, though it was falsely reported as such.

The pre-registered protocol was also changed multiple times over the course of the trial, as was the primary outcome of the research.

The outcome, it turns out, was altered after it was determined that remdesivir was not providing the types of results that researchers had hoped to procure.

“The outcome measures were subjective and not reliable,” Goldstein further reveals, adding that the study “was marred with conflicts of interest, aggravated by the design giving NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) and Gilead (remdesivir’s manufacturer) leverage over the hospitals and physicians treating patients.”

None of this is all that surprising when considering the dark history of Gilead, which by all appearances is a terrorist organization that conspires with the deep state to commit heinous crimes against humanity.

This would explain why at least three of the study’s researchers received grants and/or personal fees directly from Gilead, and conveniently failed to report these as potential conflicts of interest.

Chances are that none of this will ever hit mainstream media headlines, which means readers like yourself will have to share it with your friends and family directly.

We must spread the truth far and wide because the sooner we do, the sooner this whole plandemic house of cards comes crashing down where it belongs.

Maker Of Remdesivir, Gilead, Is Behind The War On Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) – They Control Covid Response Panel And Stand To Make 10s Of $Billions

By the way, if you are interested in taking a closer look at the study and Goldstein’s analysis of it, you can do so at this link.