Reliance Industries Ltd. to Invest $50 Million in Bill Gates & Grorge Soros Owned Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday announced that it is going to make a contribution of up to $50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures owned by Bill Gates and George Soros among others.

The investment constitutes 5.75% of the size of the fund contemplated at present, the Mukesh Ambani-led company said in a regulatory filing.

“The said investment will be made in tranches over the next 8-10 years,” it added.

As Mint reported, the transaction is subject to approval from Reserve Bank of India.

The investment does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL’s promoter, promoter group, group companies have any interest in the transaction, it added.

Breakthrough Energy is a global group of 28 high net-worth investors from ten countries funding clean energy companies emerging from the initiatives of Mission Innovation, which was announced at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Mission Innovation was announced by Bill Gates at COP21 on 30 November 2015, on stage with President Obama, President Hollande and Prime Minister Modi.

Mission Innovation’s link to private sector investment is via the Breakthrough Energy Ventures group of private investors, also spearheaded by Bill Gates and which was formed in parallel at COP21.

Members of the group include:

Bill Gates

George Soros

Jeff Bezos

Marc Benioff

Richard Branson

Reid Hoffman

Jack Ma

Tom Steyer

Meg Whitman

Mark Zuckerberg

University of California was the sole institutional investor at launch

Nat Simons

Source: GreatGameIndia.com