Project Veritas: Michigan USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors to Back-Date Late Mail-in Ballots as Received Nov 3rd So They Are Accepted

Project Veritas released a bombshell whistleblower story in Michigan!

“Thousands of tips have flooded into our inbox over the last 24 hours and we have teams in place following up with them accordingly,” James O’Keefe said.

A Michigan USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted

“Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY’S DATE and put them through” – the whistleblower said.

BREAKING: Michigan @USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted “Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY'S DATE & put them through"#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/n7AcNwpq80 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020

The Gateway Pundit has reported on numerous instances of blatant voter fraud in Michigan.

Workers at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center are now covering the windows to prevent any transparency during the vote counting process.

Fox News reporter Matt Finn tweeted a video of the windows being blocked out, writing that the situation is “growing more heated.”

“The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges.” Finn wrote.

More MASSIVE FRAUD Claims As Suitcases And Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center At 4am, Brought Into Secure Counting Area

The Trump campaign on Wednesday announced it filed suit in Michigan after a massive dump of ballots for Joe Biden appeared overnight.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” Trump’s camp said in a statement.

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.”

President Trump on Wednesday evening declared victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan*

Trump said of Michigan, “We hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported.

