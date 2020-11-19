Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Requires Storage at -70*C Because it Contains Experimental Nanotech Components That Have NEVER Been Used in Vaccines Before

You’re seeing the reports all over the news: Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine requires storage at -70*C (-94F), which is much colder than the North Pole. If it’s not stored at this temperature, its ingredients begin to break down and it fails to work.

Currently Pfizer is claiming, without evidence, that its vaccine is “90% effective.” But this claim is little more than corporate propaganda designed to drive up stock prices through false projections.

But why do these vaccines need to be kept at -70*C in the first place?

The answer, it turns out, is because they contain potentially hazardous ingredients that have never been used in vaccines before.

As Children’s Health Defense explained in an August 6th article, “mRNA vaccines undergoing Covid-19 clinical trials, including the Moderna vaccine, rely on a nanoparticle-based “carrier system” containing a synthetic chemical called polyethylene glycol (PEG).”

CHD goes on to explain:

The use of PEG in drugs and vaccines is increasingly controversial due to the well-documented incidence of adverse PEG-related immune reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Roughly seven in ten Americans may already be sensitized to PEG, which may result in reduced efficacy of the vaccine and an increase in adverse side effects.

If a PEG-containing mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 gains FDA approval, the uptick in exposure to PEG will be unprecedented — and potentially disastrous.

Moderna documents and publications indicate that the company is well aware of safety risks associated with PEG and other aspects of its mRNA technology but is more concerned with its bottom line.

Learn more about the super cold temperature requirements for the coronavirus vaccine in my Daily News Brief for Nov. 18th, 2020:

Lipid nanoparticles cause hyperinflammatory responses in the body, leading to severe reactions, hospitalization and potentially DEATH

Why are LNPs (Lipid Nanoparticles) used in these vaccines?

As CHD further explains:

LNPs “encapsulate the mRNA constructs to protect them from degradation and promote cellular uptake” and, additionally, rev up the immune system (a property that vaccine scientists tamely describe as LNPs’ “inherent adjuvant properties”).

In other words, the LNPs are adjuvants, meaning they are designed to cause hyperinflammatory responses in human beings, once injected.

This is done in an effort to induce the creation of antibodies that then allow the vaccine manufacturer to claim high “effectiveness” rates, even when those very same adjuvants cause severe adverse reactions.

According to recent vaccine trials conducted by Moderna, 100% of human subjects in the high-dose vaccine trial group experienced adverse reactions.

UK government prepared for a vaccine death wave

The adverse reactions caused by mRNA coronavirus vaccines are so widespread that the UK government recently admitted it is expecting a massive wave of coronavirus vaccine “adverse reactions” / side effects.

As described in my previous article, “VACCINE DEATH WAVE: UK government posts bid for AI system to process the expected flood of COVID-19 vaccine injuries and side effects described as a ‘direct threat to patient life’”:

The UK government has posted a bid and an award contract notice, seeking an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that can process the expected flood of covid-19 vaccine injuries and side effects.

That bid explains, in the government’s own words:

The MHRA urgently seeks an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software tool to process the expected high volume of Covid-19 vaccine Adverse Drug Reaction (ADRs) and ensure that no details from the ADRs’ reaction text are missed.

In other words, they already know these vaccines are going to kill a huge number of people.

David Knight featured a UK whistleblower on his show today who revealed that coronavirus vaccine adjuvants are demonstrating a 97% sterility rate in women who take the vaccine.

This is what happens when you turn your protein synthesis over to evil corporations who are pursuing a global depopulationa agenda:

Coronavirus vaccine deaths will be categorized as covid-19 deaths to keep the scam going

Most importantly, as people start dying from coronavirus vaccines, the medical establishment will categorize all those deaths as “covid-19 deaths” in order to claim the pandemic is getting worse.

This will create a whole new cycle of death, media hysteria and mandatory vaccine policies. Those, in turn, will kill even more people, feeding into the very same feedback loop that results in even more people being vaccinated and killed.

Ultimately, the vaccines themselves will likely end up killing more people than the coronavirus.

And we will have achieved George Orwell’s authoritarian medical nightmare where the “treatment” keeps the pandemic going in perpetuity, all while the entire scamdemic is used to crush human freedom and enslave people in their own homes and apartments, all around the world.

This is what happens when you let Big Pharma collude with the deep state to crush human freedom and work toward their ultimately goal of mass genocide against the human race.

Bill Gates is no doubt celebrating right now, even before the mass deaths begin.

If you want to survive all this, resist the coronavirus vaccine at all costs. Resist vaccine violence with every means of self-defense you have available, or you will be killed.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, by the way, is made with aborted human fetal cells from a 14-week-old male baby.

So if you get injected with this vaccine, it’s medical cannibalism, and you’re supporting the baby body parts harvesting-for-profit industry (i.e. Planned Parenthood baby chop shops).

Source: DistributedNews.com