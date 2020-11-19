Pfizer And Moderna Covid Vaccine Results Not Based On Peer Reviewed Science – Zero Liability To Companies If Vaccine Kills Or Injures
VAXXED film producer Polly Tomney and attorney Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense discuss the two most recent COVID vaccine press releases from Pfizer and Moderna which both claimed over “90% effective” and just what this means.

Because these vaccines are expected to apply for FDA fast-track approval due to the COVID “emergency,” they do not go through the same peer-reviewed process, and if the vaccines end up injuring or killing anyone, they are immune from any legal liability.

Polly Tomney and Mary Holland

Originally live-streamed on Facebook, but copied to the Health Impact News Bitchute channel.

By Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News

