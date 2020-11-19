Pfizer and Moderna COVID Vaccine Results NOT Based on Peer-Reviewed Science – ZERO Liability to Companies if Vaccine Kills or Injures

VAXXED film producer Polly Tomney and attorney Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense discuss the two most recent COVID vaccine press releases from Pfizer and Moderna which both claimed over “90% effective” and just what this means.

Because these vaccines are expected to apply for FDA fast-track approval due to the COVID “emergency,” they do not go through the same peer-reviewed process, and if the vaccines end up injuring or killing anyone, they are immune from any legal liability.

Originally live-streamed on Facebook, but copied to the Health Impact News Bitchute channel.

Leaving a lucrative career as a nephrologist (kidney doctor), Dr. Suzanne Humphries is now free to actually help cure people.

In this autobiography she explains why good doctors are constrained within the current corrupt medical system from practicing real, ethical medicine.

One of the sane voices when it comes to examining the science behind modern-day vaccines, no pro-vaccine extremist doctors have ever dared to debate her in public.

Big Pharma and government health authorities are trying to pass laws mandating vaccines for all children, and even adults.

By Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News