Pennsylvania Judge Rules: PA Election Likely Unconstitutional and Trump Case ‘Likelihood to Succeed’

Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough ruled that the Pennsylvania preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.

McCullough added this, “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”

PA Legal Update

Judge McCullough issues HUGELY favorable opinion Of Note:

– Commonwealth barred from taking ANY further steps to certify results

– Issues raised found to be of "statewide and National concern"

-"likelihood to succeed on the merits" — Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) November 28, 2020

Here is a copy of Friday night’s ruling:

