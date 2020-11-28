Pa Judge Patricia A. Mccullough
NewsVoting is Rigged

Pennsylvania Judge Rules: PA Election Likely Unconstitutional and Trump Case ‘Likelihood to Succeed’

Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough ruled that the Pennsylvania preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.

McCullough added this, “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”

Pa Judge Patricia A. Mccullough

PA Judge Patricia A. McCullough

More via Rose Tennent:

Here is a copy of Friday night’s ruling:

Source and reference: Thegatewaypundit.com; Scribd.com

UN Agency Forces Controversial Sex-ed on Children in School and at Home Previous post

Related Articles

Un Agency Forces Controversial Sex Ed On Children In School And At Home
NewsWar on Children

UN Agency Forces Controversial Sex-ed on Children in School and at Home

Power Is An Illusion, Control Is A Facade
ControlCoronavirusFalse FlagsNewsPolice State

Power Is An Illusion, Control Is A Facade

Trump Rally Georgia
NewsVoting is Rigged

A Man on a Mission: President Trump Announces Rally in Georgia on December 5th

Donald Trump Winner
ConspiracyDeep StateNews

Words Fail Me to Describe the Profundity of This News: How Trump Will Win — And I Think I Know Who ‘Q’ Is