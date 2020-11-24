Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Levine Issues One-Night Suspension of Alcohol Sales Starting Night Before Thanksgiving

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. “Rachel” Levine issued a one-night suspension of alcohol sales on Wednesday, just one day before Thanksgiving.

The Democrats have brought back the prohibition in order to combat Covid — because science.

CBS Pittsburgh reported:

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, restaurants and bars are ordered to suspend alcohol sales at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. Gov. Wolf says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the “biggest day for drinking” and acknowledged bars and restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, but this one-night ban is needed.

“The thing that we can’t do is ignore reality and say ‘yeah you folks, for no fault of your own, have been hit hardest by this virus.’ But the virus is what’s doing this. It’s not me. It’s not the administration. It’s not the government,” said Gov. Wolf.

There’s also a stay-at-home advisory, and Dr. Levine says people shouldn’t gather with others outside their household.

“Orders already in place and those announced today will be enforced, and law enforcement and state agencies will be stepping up enforcement efforts, issuing citations and fines and possible regulatory actions for repeat offenders,” says Dr. Levine.

“It has to be our collective responsibility to protect our communities, our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19.”

Sources: CBSlocal.com; TheGatewayPundit.com

