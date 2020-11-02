New Bill Will Criminalize Christian Teaching On Sexuality

The government of Canada is becoming more Communist than Socialist at this point. If a new bill, C-6 becomes law, parents could be subject to ‘criminal prosecution’ for private conversations with their children about sexual orientation.

by Brandon T. Ward

Life Site News explained that:

Bill C-6 outlaws so-called conversion therapy, which it defines as “a practice, treatment or service designed to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, or to repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behaviour.”

As we reported in a previous article, the members of Parliament voted 305-7 in favor of Bill C-6. It now moves to the House of Commons.

The government wants control over your life, including your families. They are trying to dictate to you morality. God already did that, yet, as always, man seeks to try and improve on what God already created and established.

I was encouraged that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) reached out to the Canadian government in a letter.

They stated,

“There is the possibility that within families, private conversations between parents and their children on matters of human sexuality will be deemed public and subject to criminal prosecution – which in turn raises serious questions regarding the legitimacy of government surveillance, professional confidentiality, and infringement of privacy.

“As principal educators of their children, parents have a right to raise them in accordance with their legitimate and ethical religious beliefs. Any state intervention should not override the primary parental right to care for their children and make decisions for their well-being.”

Amen to that dose of common sense.

They continue.

“There is a real danger that Christian and other religious and ethical teaching with respect to human sexuality would be interpreted as criminal acts,” the Catholic bishops warned.

“The Bill could even criminalize Catholic ministries and groups, religious leaders, or pastors who encourage individuals with same-sex attraction to live chastely and in conformity with the teachings of the Gospel, the moral principles of the Catholic Church, and the dictates of their own conscience.”

It would not just criminalize Catholics, but all of Christianity.

Friends, while we were warned these days would come, we should seek God in prayer and ask Him for protection. We should also petition our government and voice our concerns against these types of agendas.

God never said sit there and take a beating. He has always sent His People out into the world to try and make it better and spread His Word. Let’s ensure we do that, let’s ensure we do our part to the very end.