National Guard Troops Arrive In Major Cities Ahead Of Election Night
National Guard Troops Arrive in Major Cities Ahead of Election Night — Biden Campaign Manager: ‘Under No Scenario’ Will Trump Be Allowed to Declare Victory

National Guard troops have been called into action in several US cities ahead of the election, with the expectation that leftists will engage in widespread civil unrest if early indications of a Trump victory emerge.

Governors in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Massachusetts, Oregon and of course Pennsylvania have activated troops to protect city halls and other landmarks in major cities.

Chicago, New York and DC also have troops on standby.

Pictures and video started to hit social media on Monday:

MSM is still trying to act like there is no fear of riots and mayhem, yet as LA retail shops close their doors, you see Universities making statements warning their students and imploring them to stay inside.

Democrats have also suggested that they expect Trump supporters to engage in unrest if the President refuses to accept the election result.

MSM and the left are ramping up their propaganda ahead of election day.

Biden Campaign Manager: “Under No Scenario” Will Trump Be Allowed to Declare Victory

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon has asserted that, “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.”

The quote was tweeted by New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher.

The comment was made shortly after the Trump campaign issued a mass email asserting that the Biden campaign was planning to rig the election by not accepting defeat.

“They have no say in that process,” commented Jack Posobiec. “It is not ok for a campaign to delegitimize election results like this, regardless of which party is doing it.”

Meanwhile, Twitter has also reiterated that it will place warning labels on tweets that “make claims about election results before they’re officially called.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro also publicly indicated that his state won’t be releasing final election results until three days after election day.

“I could care less what Donald Trump says, we will count these ballots in a proper way to be certified,” said Shapiro.

As we previously highlighted, pro-Biden analytics firm Hawkfish previously asserted that it’s likely President Trump will appear to have won in a landslide on election night but may lose after mail in ballots are counted, which “will take days if not weeks to tally.”

Big Tech, Democrats and the mass media have all repeatedly insisted that Trump will not be allowed to declare victory on the night, regardless of the Electoral College count.

Sources: Summit.news; Summit.news

