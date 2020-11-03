National Guard Troops Arrive in Major Cities Ahead of Election Night — Biden Campaign Manager: ‘Under No Scenario’ Will Trump Be Allowed to Declare Victory

National Guard troops have been called into action in several US cities ahead of the election, with the expectation that leftists will engage in widespread civil unrest if early indications of a Trump victory emerge.

Governors in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Massachusetts, Oregon and of course Pennsylvania have activated troops to protect city halls and other landmarks in major cities.

Chicago, New York and DC also have troops on standby.

Pictures and video started to hit social media on Monday:

BREAKING – National Guard deployed in South Philadelphia.pic.twitter.com/UbOJiZWmum — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020

Just the military carrying huge guns around City Hall.. nothing weird. pic.twitter.com/T49ryTNUO1 — jason n. peters (@JPeters2100) November 2, 2020

Fifty cops at 52nd & Market at 3 in the afternoon, standing around watching people go about their damn business. — Ian Petrie (@icpetrie) November 2, 2020

National Guard on location at the Park West Town Center shopping plaza. Looters have targeted this place in May/June and last week. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/89NxV9A4EL — Brandon Hudson (@BHudTV) November 2, 2020

It is sad in America that major cities such as NYC and DC have to board up & have the National Guard on standby in advance of anticipated violence from the election. What should be a celebration of the right to free elections that makes the US great turns into a tense event.🇺🇸🚀 pic.twitter.com/as0DsoyYVW — Judy A. Jones (@EastGlacierMT) November 2, 2020

MSM is still trying to act like there is no fear of riots and mayhem, yet as LA retail shops close their doors, you see Universities making statements warning their students and imploring them to stay inside.

BREAKING – National Guard arrives at McCormick Place in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/FiBDelykAN — Dwain Jude D'silva (@JudeDwain) November 2, 2020

BREAKING – National Guard spotted heading towards Chicago.pic.twitter.com/JtWncEurNv — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020

1,000 National Guard on Stand By in Massachusetts https://t.co/lDAh3zNvnQ #VOTE — TantrumTimes (@isreal81923394) November 2, 2020

National Guard deployed today. They were recently serviced & not a spec of dust on them, fully loaded, fully geared up, & mic'd. Helmets on while seated. This is not a drill. Be safe voting, and thereafter. pic.twitter.com/9bRpTX7IK0 — NoFreedomOfSpeech (@NoFreedomOfSpee) November 2, 2020

Shopping at Target, as the National Guard standby for security. Don’t see this everyday. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/DA0titIq3K — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) November 2, 2020

Democrats have also suggested that they expect Trump supporters to engage in unrest if the President refuses to accept the election result.

MSM and the left are ramping up their propaganda ahead of election day.

Biden Campaign Manager: “Under No Scenario” Will Trump Be Allowed to Declare Victory

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon has asserted that, “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.”

The quote was tweeted by New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher.

New from Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon: “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night” — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 2, 2020

The comment was made shortly after the Trump campaign issued a mass email asserting that the Biden campaign was planning to rig the election by not accepting defeat.

“They have no say in that process,” commented Jack Posobiec. “It is not ok for a campaign to delegitimize election results like this, regardless of which party is doing it.”

BREAKING: Biden's campaign manager just said "Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night" They have no say in that process. It is not ok for a campaign to delegitimize election results like this, regardless of which party is doing it. — Jack Posobiec VOTE 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter has also reiterated that it will place warning labels on tweets that “make claims about election results before they’re officially called.”

We may label Tweets, starting on election night, that make claims about election results before they’re officially called. We’ll be prioritizing the presidential election and other highly contested races where there may be significant issues with misleading information. pic.twitter.com/BExhZdVMnB — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 2, 2020

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro also publicly indicated that his state won’t be releasing final election results until three days after election day.

“I could care less what Donald Trump says, we will count these ballots in a proper way to be certified,” said Shapiro.

As we previously highlighted, pro-Biden analytics firm Hawkfish previously asserted that it’s likely President Trump will appear to have won in a landslide on election night but may lose after mail in ballots are counted, which “will take days if not weeks to tally.”

Big Tech, Democrats and the mass media have all repeatedly insisted that Trump will not be allowed to declare victory on the night, regardless of the Electoral College count.

