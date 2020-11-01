Nanotech Agenda Being Forwarded by Operation Coronavirus

The nanotech agenda – involving the placement of tiny sensors, devices and machines measured in nanometers inside the human body – is receiving a boost from the current fake pandemic which I have labeled Operation Coronavirus.

My earlier article Hydrogel Biosensor: Implantable Nanotech to be Used in COVID Vaccines? discussed the possibility that the coming COVID vaccines may incorporate nanotechnology funded by DARPA called hydrogel, a biosensor which would monitor your body as well as send and receive information to the 5G Smart Grid.

However there is much, much more to the story.

The NWO conspirators have not only been planning this scamdemic for decades, but also have been planning the nanotech agenda for a long time too; now, with the advent of COVID, the two agendas are merging, with sinister implications for humanity.

This article will take a closer look at the nanotech agenda and the current state of nanotechnology inside existing products such as vaccines. The agenda is already far more advanced than many people realize.

2008 Paper Outlines Plan to Construct a Nanorobot Hardware Architecture

A 2008 research paper entitled Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense analyzes in fine detail how nanotech devices such as nanorobots could be used to for various purposes such as “medical defense” and “epidemic control.”

It states that it provides details on an “integrated platform and hardware architecture for nanorobots application in epidemic control, which should enable real time in vivo prognosis of biohazard infection.”

The idea is to place nanotech inside our bodies which communicates in real time with the Smart Grid (powered by 5G) to provide intimate information to the authorities about us. Wayne from Alchemical Tech Revolution does a great commentary here. Following are some quotes from the paper:

“Normally, for areas in public calamity or conflict zones, the absence of drinking water, any sort of fuel, electricity, and the lack of towers for network communication, including cable and wireless telephony, is a constant.

“In such a situation, the available infrastructure is far from ideal to enable a large scale medical laboratory with precise and fast analysis. For such aspect, nanorobots integrated with nanobiosensors can help to transmit real time information, using international mobile phones for wireless data transmission through satellite communication.

“In fact, nanorobots should mean an efficient and powerful clinical device to provide precious biomedical monitoring, both for soldiers as for civilian population.”

Notice how they admit that there is dual use (for military and civilians) which usually connotes a weapons system with another use. In this case, they are disguising the deeper purpose (embedded surveillance) with the superficial purpose (a medical application):

“Taking from the moment of infection, some contagious diseases may show the first symptoms after hours, a week, or longer time, like years or even decades. It means, for example, that when the public authorities noticed the infection from a contaminated person, showing external symptoms, a virus had enough time to spread itself through a circle of friends and workmates of the infected victim.

“Meantime, those mates were adversely driving the virus forward, and had started a catastrophic chain circle. The use of nanorobots with embedded nanodevices for real time epidemic control, as lab on a chip, can be useful to avoid serious contamination with large proportions.”

The above quote hypes the danger of contagion, and specifically a virus, as a reason for you to willingly submit to the nanotech agenda and get embedded with nanotechnology.

It appeals to the concepts of contagion and germ theory, however especially since the COVID scamdemic began, a number of brave independent researchers and doctors are questioning these ideas, which reinforce the current Medical Industry’s business model of petrochemical pills and vaccines.

“We implemented a system simulation and architecture of nanorobots for sensing the bloodstream, targeting biochemical changes against pathological signals.

“Actual advances in wireless technologies, nanoelectronics devices, and their use in the implementation of nanorobots applied to epidemic control, illustrate what upcoming technologies can enable in terms of real time health monitoring. The approach for in vivo monitoring chemical concentrations should also apply to other.”

As Wayne says, this stuff is next level contact tracing. Forget an app on your phone; the plan is for in vivo (taking place in a living organism) surveillance. There are many significant quotes from the paper, but here is one last one:

“Frequencies ranging from 1 to 20MHz can be successfully used for biomedical applications without any damage.”

Is the implication that there could be damage if frequencies are higher than 20MHz, such as in the 30-100 GHz range of 5G?

2017 Study Shows Nanotech Contaminants Already Widely Present in Vaccines

The nanotech invasion is already here. It’s not a question of “will they place nanotech in vaccines” since they already have.

This 2017 Italian study entitled New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination details an astonishing array of nanocontaminants in vaccines, including particles made of lead, cadmium, cerium, iron, titanium, nickel, zirconium, hafnium, strontium, tungsten, gold, silver, platinum, antimony, bismuth and aluminum.

The study (which analyzes 44 types of 15 traditional vaccines) states that these contaminants are “non biodegradable and non biocompatible”, that their inclusion is “not declared” and that their presence is “inexplicable.”

It gives the benefit of the doubt to Big Pharma and its controllers when it concludes that “our hypothesis is that this contamination is unintentional, since it is probably due to polluted components or procedures of industrial processes (e.g. filtrations) used to produce vaccines, not investigated and not detected by the Producers. If our hypothesis is actually the case, a close inspection of the working places and the full knowledge of the whole procedure of vaccine preparation would probably allow to eliminate the problem.”

Knowing the background of the human microchipping and nanotech agenda, I would suggest there is another way to see things.

The study reveals how these nanoparticles can interact with the body in negative ways and cause harmful effects:

“… investigations revealed that some particles are embedded in a biological substrate, probably proteins, endo-toxins and residues of bacteria. As soon as a particle comes in contact with proteic fluids, a nano-bio-interaction occurs and a “protein corona” is formed.

“The nano-bio-interaction generates a bigger-sized compound that is not biodegradable and can induce adverse effects, since it is not recognized as self by the body. Figure 5a-5f show examples of these nano-bio-interactions. Aggregates can be seen (stable composite entities) containing particles of Lead in Meningitec, of stainless steel (Iron, Chromium and Nickel) and of Copper, Zinc and Lead in Cervarix.”

“After being injected, those microparticles, nanoparticles and aggregates can stay around the injection site forming swellings and granulomas … But they can also be carried by the blood circulation, escaping any attempt to guess what will be their final destination … As happens with all foreign bodies, particularly that small, they induce an inflammatory reaction that is chronic because most of those particles cannot be degraded.

“Furthermore, the protein-corona effect … due to a nano-bio-interaction … can produce organic/inorganic composite particles capable of stimulating the immune system in an undesirable way … It is impossible not to add that particles the size often observed in vaccines can enter cell nuclei and interact with the DNA …”

“In some cases, e.g. as occurs with Iron and some Iron alloys, they can corrode and the corrosion products exert a toxicity affecting the tissues …”

So here is the question to ponder: are these so-called accidental and dangerous nanocontaminants just particles that deleteriously affect human health in numerous ways, or are they also nanosensors that can receive and transmit data to the Smart Grid?

Nanotechnology is at the Forefront of Cutting-Edge Vaccine Research

The nanotech agenda is closely connected to vaccines. For example, this 2019 study Nanoparticle-Based Vaccines Against Respiratory Viruses touts the advantages of nanotech vaccines:

“Conventional vaccines based on live-attenuated pathogens present a risk of reversion to pathogenic virulence while inactivated pathogen vaccines often lead to a weak immune response. Subunit vaccines were developed to overcome these issues.

“However, these vaccines may suffer from a limited immunogenicity and, in most cases, the protection induced is only partial. A new generation of vaccines based on nanoparticles has shown great potential to address most of the limitations of conventional and subunit vaccines.

“This is due to recent advances in chemical and biological engineering, which allow the design of nanoparticles with a precise control over the size, shape, functionality and surface properties, leading to enhanced antigen presentation and strong immunogenicity.”

This July 2020 study COVID-19 vaccine development and a potential nanomaterial path forward explains how there are many nanotech platforms that will be included in future vaccines:

“Nanotechnology-based approaches offer enabling solutions to the delivery challenge by trafficking the vaccine to appropriate cellular populations and subcellular locations …

“Moderna’s mRNA vaccine is based on a lipid nanoparticle platform, but there are many other emerging nanotechnologies for delivery of nucleic acid vaccines … Nanotechnology platforms including cationic nanoemulsions, liposomes, dendrimers or polysaccharide particles have been employed for improving the stability and delivery of mRNA based vaccines.”

The coming Moderna COVID vaccine funded by NWO frontman and eugenicist Bill Gates is a new type of technology: an mRNA vaccine that uses nanotechnology. This goes for other COVID vaccines that are being developed.

The COVID plandemic is being used as a pretext to rush forward even faster with nanotech vaccines, which ultimately accelerates the central NWO (New World Order) scheme: the human microchipping agenda. The nanotech agenda via COVID is on full display:

“Nanomaterials play an important role in all aspects of vaccine design, delivery and administration. Nanoparticles enable multivalent antigen presentation and stabilization of antigens upon administration, they can serve as adjuvants to boost the immune response, and they can act as carriers for the targeted delivery of antigens.

“Indeed, an mRNA vaccine delivered by a liposomal nanoparticle is amongst the candidates currently in clinical trials against SARS-CoV-2. While it remains a fact that no mRNA or DNA vaccine is currently approved for any disease, the delivery of nucleic acids requires some form of modification or a nanodevice to prevent degradation in the body, and liposomal devices have indeed already been approved for RNA delivery, albeit not yet for vaccines.”

Final Thoughts on the Accelerating Nanotech Agenda

This is it! It’s game on! All the things that many alternative researchers have been writing, talking and warning about for years are arriving. Operation Coronavirus is the gateway to bring in the New World Order. COVID has been the excuse offered by tyrants for just about every draconian restriction under the sun.

Now, with the coming COVID vaccine, we know it will include some kind of nanotechnology, since as I have outlined above, there are a plethora of nanotechnology platforms being developed in addition to things like hydrogel. Various studies and the pharmaceutical companies themselves are openly stating that there will be nanotech COVID vaccines.

With plans to make this vaccine widepsread, administed by the military (as admitted in both the US and the UK) and “as mandatory as possible” (according to Aussie PM Scott Morrison), time is running out for people to wake up to the nanotech agenda – before it’s too late.

