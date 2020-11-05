More Massive Fraud Claims As Suitcases And Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center At 4am, Brought Into Secure Counting Area
ConspiracyNews

More MASSIVE FRAUD Claims as Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center at 4am, Brought Into Secure Counting Area

A poll watcher filmed highly suspicious activity at a vote-counting center in Detroit at 4 a.m., the morning after election day.

by Cassandra Fairbanks

In the footage, taken by Kellye SoRelle, a Texas lawyer and member of Lawyers for Trump, a person in a white van was filmed loading up a red wagon outside the ballot counting location and bringing it instead.

More Massive Fraud Claims As Suitcases And Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center At 4am, Brought Into Secure Counting Area

SoRelle released the video to Texas Scorecard, because she wanted to raise “alarms that the box may have been a ballot box that arrived long after all ballots were expected to have been received at the counting facility.”

The website reports that “other images appear to show suitcases and coolers moving in and out of the secure area where mail-in ballots were being counted during a shift change at 4 a.m.”

Their report continues on to say that “according to SoRelle, visitors were able to enter and leave the facility where the votes are being counted without any identification check. The workers were apparently working in six-hour shifts, meaning they did not have a need for overnight luggage.”

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of ballots until the campaign is granted access to ensure there is no cheating.

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access,” the campaign said in a statement.

5 Controversial Ancient Books that Could Shatter the Foundations of History Previous post

Related Articles

Breaking Trump Files Lawsuit In Michigan, Announces Intervention In Pennsylvania
ConspiracyNews

BREAKING: Trump Files Lawsuit in Michigan, Announces Intervention in Pennsylvania

Chaos! Mystery Votes Cast Doubt On Us Election
ConspiracyNews

Chaos! Mystery Votes Cast Doubt On US Election

Charles Eugene Price
NewsSatanist Pedophiles

University Cop Hit with 52 Charges of Horrifying Sexual Torture of Children

Michigan Steal
ConspiracyNews

Breaking! Massive Voter Fraud Alleged in Wisconsin and Michigan After Drop of 300,000 Ballots for Biden and ZERO for Trump