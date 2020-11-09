Michigan Bill Could Make It Illegal for Companies to Forcefully Implant Workers With Microchips

Many employers across the globe are moving towards microchip technology to keep track of the employees. They often forcefully microchip employees to track their activity, and inactive, hours.

Michigan House passed a bill in June, which makes microchipping a voluntary option for employees.

Lenawee County’s Representative, Bronna Kahle, sponsored the bill. Kahle said that technology is evolving at a rapid pace, but Michigan employers have to take care of company interests and interests of their employees’ right to privacy.

She further explained how a growing number of companies are looking forward to microchip employees.

These grain-sized chips are implanted in a person’s hand to keep a track of their productivity. With accurate tracking, managers can find new ways to improve efficiency.

These RFID microchips are replacing ID badges, security clearance devices, and time cards. Some even come with credit card-like technology that allows the person to make financial transactions.

While the chips are not widely used yet, it can become the standard in Michigan in the coming years.

“While these miniature devices are on the rise, so are the calls of workers to have their privacy protected,” Kahle said.

The bill does not say companies cannot opt for chips at all. Companies now just can’t make it mandatory for the employees. Indiana also passed similar legislation for microchip implantation.

With the pandemic and social distancing guidelines still in place, companies like Engineering see microchips as an efficient method of tracking.

These chips help keep track of evacuation efforts at high-risk oil rigs. But experts are of the opinion that the information stored in the chips is not guarded safely.

Information can be easily compromised, especially when the employees are outside their workplace.

By Mayukh Saha, Truth Theory