Peter Neffenger
ControlNewsVoting is Rigged

MASSIVE! Chairman of the Board for Smartmatic Voting Machine Named to Joe Biden’s ‘Transition Team’

Peter Neffenger is a former Coast Guard Commander who served as Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration from July 2015 to January 20, 2017.

Peter Neffenger is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Smartmatic, a multinational company that specializes in building and implementing electronic voting systems.

Last week Neffenger was named a member of Joe Biden’s “Transition Team.”

Peter Neffenger

This is well documented and is even posted on Wikipedia.

Neffenger Wiki

Trump attorney Sidney Powell revealed this disturbing finding on Sunday Morning Futures this morning:

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com

Very Detailed Explanation of the Great Reset and the New World Order Previous post

Related Articles

Biden Hillary Clinton Evil
News

Trump Supporters Rally Outside Hillary Clinton’s Home After News That Biden is Considering Her for Ambassador to the UN: ‘Lock Her Up!’

State Rep. Matt Maddock
News

Breaking: Michigan House Member Files to Impeach Governor Gretchen Whitmer for Violating Constitutional Rights, Ignoring Court Orders and More

Bill Gates Hired Black Lives Matter
Bill GatesNews

Bill Gates Hired BLM ‘Students’ to Count Ballots in Battleground States

Canadian Government Published Bid Request For 'programmable Hydraulic Guillotines' Needed 'in Support Of Canada’s Response To Covid 19'
ConspiracyCoronavirusDepopulationFalse FlagsFEMANews

Canadian Government Published Bid Request for ‘Programmable Hydraulic Guillotines’ Needed ‘in Support of Canada’s Response to COVID-19’