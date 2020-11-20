Masks Don't Work
Major New Study: No Evidence Masks Work

In the first comprehensive, peer-reviewed study the efficacy of face masks to prevent the spread of Covid has been called into question.

Within the margin of error there is virtually no difference between a masked group and an unmasked group, Danish scientists discovered.

Yet this major discovery about the virus is being completely ignored by authoritarian governors who are demanding even MORE intrusive mask mandates.

Are we really following “the science”? Or politics…

Sweden: No Hard Lockdowns, Masks, Or Social Distancing And One Of The Lowest COVID-19 Fatality Rate In Europe

Watch today’s Liberty Report:

Source: YouTube.com

Top Pathologist Claims Coronavirus is 'The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public' Previous post

